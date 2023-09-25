Good news! You can share AirTag location with friends, family now, courtesy iOS 17

AirTag has been making headlines for various reasons. Users across the world have recognised its importance and benefits to keep track of their things as well as their friends and family. However, earlier, the AirTag location sharing was limited to only one person which raised concerns. Now with the new iOS 17 update, iPhone users can share their AirTag location with others as well. Check how you can share your AirTag location with friends and family.

How to share an AirTag's location

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15 lineup along with a new operating system update, iOS 17. The new update is introduced as one of the biggest upgrades for iOS as various new features have been added. According to a Life Hacker report, with iOS 17, users will be able to share their AirTag location with others. This new feature upgrade will enable AirTag users to keep track of their luggage and vehicle. Below are the steps to share your AirTag location:

Make sure your iPhone is upgraded to the new iOS 17 to access the location-sharing feature.

First, open Find My app and go to “Items”

Tap the name of the AirTag or item, then select "Add Person" under "Share This AirTag."

Add the Apple ID of the person you want to share location with.

If you want to add more people, then tap on the “Plus” sign and repeat the process.

When you've completed adding people, just tap the "Share" button at the top-right.

Now the added people will appear on items along with the status of their invitations.

The added user needs to accept the invitation to track the Airtag location.

Additionally, you can also remove a person from the shared items. It takes a few easy steps to do so. Follow the below-mentioned steps: