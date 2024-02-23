 Google Chrome update brings AI-powered ‘Help Me Write’ feature; know how to turn it on | How-to
Google Chrome update brings AI-powered ‘Help Me Write’ feature; know how to turn it on

Google Chrome has introduced the Help Me Write feature powered by Gemini models, providing text generation based on user prompts and page analysis for content suggestions.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 23 2024, 16:29 IST
The Help Me Write feature can be accessed in Google Chrome settings. Check details. (Google)

Last month, Google introduced a slew of experimental artificial intelligence (AI) features coming to its Chrome browser. Three features were unveiled - Tab Organizer, AI theme generation and Help Me Write. In the last few months, the California-based tech giant has been hard at work incorporating AI technology into Google Chrome, its popular browser. Now, one of the above-mentioned is finally making its way to the stable version of Google Chrome. Know all about the Help Me Write feature.

About the Help Me Write feature

In a blog post, Google announced that it is bringing the Help Me Write feature to Chrome with the Chrome M122 update. This feature was first showcased at the Google I/O 2023 event in May last year, and it is now making its way to the stable version of the browser. The Help Me Write feature is powered by the Gemini models, which is Google's family of multimodal Large Language Models (LLMs).

It is designed to help users generate texts based on the prompts they provide, saving a huge amount of time and effort while drafting content manually. It has a unique approach as it does not only rely on the user's prompt but also analyses the content of the page for more relevant writing assistance, and provides content suggestions.

Google says this feature will be available to Google Chrome users based in the US in English.

How to turn on the Help Me Write feature:

1. Open Google Chrome and sign in using your Google account.

2. Next, go to Settings by going to the 3-dot menu.

3. Navigate to the ‘Experimental AI' page and select the ‘Help me write' option.

4. Click the toggle to turn it on, and voila! Google can now finish your sentences for you.

5. To use it, simply right-click on a text field and select ‘Help me write'.

First Published Date: 23 Feb, 13:54 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets