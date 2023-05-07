Home How To Google Chrome users ALERT! Beware of this error message, stop loss

Google Chrome users ALERT! Beware of this error message, stop loss

A fake Google Chrome update error message can steal your data and cause financial losses. Here is what you need to beware of.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 07 2023, 13:40 IST
In Pics: Know 5 ways to stay safe online on Google Chrome
Google Chrome
1/5 Keep strong password: Using a password manager (even if it’s not Google’s) will help you store and use a strong, unique password for each site you log into. Google Password Manager can suggest and save a strong, unique password of gobbledygook (like KZamPPzj43T9mQM). Then, Chrome will autofill the password next time you need it — on any device. Chrome should suggest a new strong password when creating a new account, or you can always right click in the password field and click “Suggest Password.” (Pixabay)
Google Chrome
2/5 Keep updating Google Chrome: Like every other application, security engineers work to keep Chrome safe against the latest threats, by working on updates and improvements. And these updates and improvements come out at least every two weeks. Chrome checks for updates regularly, and when one is available, Chrome downloads it immediately and then applies it when you close and reopen the browser. But if you haven’t closed your browser in a while, you may have a pending update visible in the upper right corner of the browser window. To apply the update, click “Update” or simply close and reopen Chrome. (REUTERS)
Google Chrome
3/5 Keep note of Chrome's download warnings: Chrome warns its users about dangerous downloads when possible. When you see a download warning, you can still download the file, but it is recommended not to do so. Computers are often compromised by malware because people misunderstand or ignore warnings. (Pixabay)
Google Chrome
4/5 Use 2-step verification: Two-factor authentication can use your phone to add an extra step to verify that it's you when you sign in. Signing in with both a password and a second step on your phone protects against password-stealing scams. If you sign into Chrome with a Google Account, be sure that you’re enrolled in 2-step verification to protect your account. (Unsplash)
Google Chrome
5/5 Use the browser with Enhanced security protection: To be even more secure while browsing the web in Chrome, turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing protection in your Chrome settings. It substantially increases protection from dangerous websites and downloads by sharing real-time data with Safe Browsing. If you’re signed in, Chrome and other Google apps you use (Gmail, Drive, etc) will be able to provide improved protection based on a holistic view of threats you encounter on the web and attacks against your Google Account, according to the blog post. (Pixabay)
Google Chrome
View all Images
Here is all you need to know about the fake Google Chrome update error message. (Unsplash)

If you are a Google Chrome user you need to be a bit careful before clicking on any of unknown links. Several security experts have warned users of a fake Google Chrome error message. Informing about the same, a blog post by Trend Micro stated, "Google Chrome users who use the browser regularly should be wary of a new attack campaign that distributes malware by posing as a Google Chrome update error message. The attack campaign has been operational since February 2023 and has a large impact area." Another report by NTT Security has also informed of the same.

How this malware works

The malware attacks the users when they visit a legitimate or compromised website that has been infected with a malicious code, including code relating to adult sites, blogs, news sites, and online stores. As a person visits these websites, a fake Google Chrome error message will pop up asking to download an update to fix a supposed security issue.

According to the blog post, in the name of the update, what will really be downloaded is a ZIP file that has an EXE file inside. This EXE file contains a Monero miner that will use the user's computer's processing power to mine cryptocurrency for the attackers.

According to a report by The Sun, the prompt message reads "An error occurred in Chrome automatic update. Please install the update package manually later, or wait for the next automatic update."

It can be known that mining crypto needs a huge amount of power, which might increase your energy bills. Notably, if you become a victim to this malware, your computer may slow down and become unresponsive. The downloaded malware also has the potential to acquire sensitive information such as log-in credentials and financial data from your computer. Most importantly, your device will be vulnerable to further malware attacks.

How to protect yourself from malware attack

Step 1:

Do not click on any of the prompts popping up on a website.
Step 2:

Be careful of what you download on your device. Always verify.

 
Step 3:

In order to update Chrome, visit the official Google account. The latest update is generally the most secure.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 May, 13:40 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets