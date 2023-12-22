Google Chrome will now let you sync Tab Groups to use across devices; auto Safety Check coming too

Google Chrome has started rolling out a trio of new features in the Chrome 120 build for desktops. The most notable among them is the sync Tab Groups feature, which lets you better organize and group together the tabs you're actively working on, and then sync them to pick it up on a separate desktop device. This feature will help users quickly boot their projects and not have to visit the history to manually pick up the tabs. Alongside, Chrome is also changing its security feature called Safety Check so that it alerts you if one of your passwords has been compromised automatically. It will now run in the background, and shoot an alert in case your passwords need to be changed.

Google announced the new features in its blog post where it stated, “This week, we're rolling out new security and performance features in Chrome — just in time for any last-minute gift browsing”. These new features come the same week Chrome for Android received a design upgrade to its home page favicon carousel.

Google Chrome gets sync Tab Groups feature

Tab groups have been a part of Google Chrome for some time now. They allow you to group together multiple tabs together under a common umbrella to better organize your projects. You can add a specific name and a color to customize tab groups as well. And for space-saving, you can hide them in the top strip as well.

But now, Chrome is adding a sync function to these tab groups. This means you can manually save and sync your tab groups on your PC, and leave for work. Then pick it up right from where you left it on your work laptop, as long as you're logged into the same Google account.

Google said, “Tab groups are a useful way to declutter and organize your tabs in Chrome, especially if you're browsing for, say, presents from different sites. Rolling out over the next few weeks in Chrome on desktop, you'll be able to save tab groups so you can access them on other desktop devices and easily pick your projects back up”.

How to use the sync tab groups feature

1. First, you will have to log into your Google account. This will be the same account that is logged into your other desktop device as well.

2. Once done, you can normally begin opening tabs that you want to.

3. Right-click on any tab in the top strip and select ‘Add tab to a new group'.

4. After this, you can manually add more tabs to it, change the name, and accent color.

5. Now, to sync it, right-click on the tab group and you will see a new option that can be toggled on and off called ‘Save Group'.

6. Turn it on. That's it. Now these can be accessed from multiple devices.

These saved Tab Groups will appear at the left in your bookmark bar on all the devices where Google Chrome is installed and you are signed into your Google account. Do note that when you close a tab on one device, it also closes for all the other devices as well.

Other Google Chrome features added

Google Chrome has also turned the Safety Check feature to run automatically. Google said, “Safety Check for Chrome on desktop will now run automatically in the background. You'll get proactively alerted if passwords saved in Chrome have been compromised, any of your extensions are potentially harmful, you're not using the latest version of Chrome, or site permissions need your attention. These alerts will appear in the three-dot menu in Chrome so you can take action”.

A new ‘memory usage' feature has also been added. It is an addition to the Memory Saver mode and shows you more information on how the device's memory is being used. “We recently added more details about your tabs' memory usage when you hover over them in Memory Saver mode, including the potential memory saved when they go inactive. And we've made it easier to specify sites that should always remain active,” explained Google.

