Google Chrome will soon let you create custom themes via generative AI; Know how to use it

Google Chrome recently celebrated its 15th anniversary by introducing a new ‘Material You' theme to the browser. The update included refreshed icons, new colour palettes, and even a completely redesigned Chrome Web Store. Apart from just the visual tweaks, Google also rolled out several new features to the web browser, including one that lets you see the memory consumption of each tab. The company has also started integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its web browser and has already commenced testing several AI features such as one that organizes your tabs for you, and even a chatbot for Google Maps with conversational features. Now, the web browser is reportedly set for another AI push as Google is planning to roll out the ability to generate custom themes using generative AI. Know all about this feature.

Create custom themes with AI on Google Chrome

User @Leopeva64 (via 9to5Google) recently took to X to share details about an upcoming AI-powered feature on Google Chrome. It states that Google is planning to introduce a new way to customize the Chrome web browser. The new feature, called Create Theme with AI, will leverage generative AI, allowing users to generate custom themes, and it replaces the previously present Wallpaper Search option. However, this feature will likely not be switched on by default. Its toggle will reportedly be present in the Experiment AI tab in Chrome settings, alongside other options such as Help Me Write and Tab Organizer.

The Create Theme with AI feature has been spotted in the current Canary releases of Google Chrome. Here's how you might be able to use it to generate custom themes for Google Chrome with unique backgrounds. It is important to note that this feature is not available in public access therefore, it has not been revealed what the final custom AI-generated theme could look like.

How to use Create Theme with AI feature

1. Open Google Chrome and open a new tab.

2. Tap on the new Customize Chrome option that appears at the top right corner. It will be a pencil icon.

3. Now, select a subject for the background among options such as nature, birds, landscapes, food, and more.

4. You can also tweak the image style with options such as Style and Mood. Tap on the desired colour tone.

5. Click on Create. That it! Your custom theme will now be generated with the help of AI.

The posted screenshots also suggest that users will be able to save themes to their Google account, with a ‘recent themes' option appearing below the theme generator.

Other AI features

The Create Theme with AI is just one of the many AI features that Google is planning to bring to Chrome. Recently, the same user posted screenshots of another AI feature reportedly coming to Chrome, one that will organize tabs for you. Using machine learning, it would be able to detect once a certain number of tabs have been opened, and could potentially automatically sort them out for you. This feature reportedly shows up as ‘Organize tabs' on Chrome.

Another feature that is currently in the works is called Autofill Helper. While the function of this feature is still unclear, the X user revealed that Google initially called this feature Compose. However, it does reveal that turning on this feature might require users to restart their browsers.