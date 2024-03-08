Google Files now lets users scan documents; Know how to digitize your files using this feature

Google Files has been engaged in the race to become the number one file management app for quite a long time now, allowing users to store their documents and files in one place. It not only helps users organize their documents but also provides an effective collaboration feature to share them without any hassle. Now, a new Google File feature which allows users to scan documents effortlessly. Google recently accounted for this feature for Google Drive which is a cloud-based storage space. However, making this scanning documents feature will bring ease to the user experience. Know more about Google Files' new feature.

About Google Files scan button

According to tipster Mishaal Rahman's X post, Google Files has added a new “Scan” button enabling users to digitize their documents. When a user taps on the scan button, the Files app automatically opens the device's camera app through which users can start scanning manually. Rahman said in the post, “Like the document scanner in the Drive app, this feature leverages ML Kit's new Document Scanner API to recognize and process documents on device.”

After scanning the documents, users can access the basic file editing tools such as crop, rotate, clean, and apply filters to the scanned file. After the editing is done, the file will be converted to PDF format and it will be shown in the “Scanned” section under “Documents.” As of now, the Google File scan button has only been spotted on Pixel devices, as per Rahman.

How to scan documents on Google Files

On your smartphone, open Files by Google app.

Tap on the scan button to keep the document in the frame.

After the image is captured, edit the scanned documents.

The scanned documents will be saved as PDFs in a separate folder.

The new Google Files feature makes the app more versatile and users will not have to use third-party apps for scanning their documents.

