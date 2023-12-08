Icon
Google Maps expands its 'save parking location' feature to Android Auto; Know how to use it

Google Maps expands its ‘save parking location’ feature to Android Auto; Know how to use it

Google Maps for Android Auto finally gets the save parking location feature which remembers your car’s parking spot and guides you to it once your trip is over. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 08 2023, 08:59 IST
You should not park your vehicle without using the save parking location feature in your Google Maps for Android Auto. This is how to use it. (Google)
Everyone loves long drives in their cars. Whether it is to visit a new location or just a trip to the mall, your vehicles allow you the convenience of hassle-free travel. However, many still avoid going to such spots in a car due to one fear — public parking issues. We are not talking about the issue of finding a parking spot, however, we are specifically talking about remembering that odd parking spot you found after a hassle of 15 minutes, whether it is in the basement of the mall or a designated open spot with 100 other cars. In fact, the problem gets worse if there are a bunch of other cars that look exactly like yours. But if that has been your fear that stops you from vising locations with public parking, Google Maps has a cool solution for this problem called ‘save parking location' and it is finally expanding it to Android Auto.

This feature was added to Google Maps for Android and iOS back in 2017, but it never made its way to Android Auto, strangely. This has now changed, according to a report by 9to5Google, which said, “In the latest versions of Google Maps for Android Auto, Google has quietly added a new toggle that lets you save your parking location when you arrive at a destination”.

Google Maps for Android Auto gets the save parking location feature

Not having this feature on Android Auto meant that people were forced to pull out their smartphones and manually open the app and save their parking location, adding more steps to the functionality when it is likely that Google Maps would already be open and functioning on Android Auto in the dashboard. This feature expansion now takes care of this and drivers can directly save their parking location from within the in-car display and then have it synced directly to the smartphone app.

Why is this feature important for you?

No matter which vehicle you use, remembering the parking spot, especially in a complex can become a hassle. This stands true for even the locations you do know well like the office parking area or the college parking lot. With multiple vehicles parked all around, many of the same color, and the build of your vehicle, it becomes a game of finding a needle in a haystack. This is why you need to learn this Google Maps feature so you never have to worry about losing your parking spot again.

Google Maps offers a way for you to pin the parking spot and save it so whenever you want to leave the location, you can just search for the spot and it will directly take you to your vehicle. As Google Maps claims that it can narrow any location up to 20 meters, it means that you only need to take a few steps before you can find your car or motorbike and just get out of there without hassle. So, if you want to learn this trick too, just check below.

How to save your parking spot on Google Maps

  • First, open Google Maps on your Android Auto after parking your vehicle.
  • Click on the blue spot in the map which shows your location.
  • On the bottom, you will see multiple options pop up. Select ‘Save Parking'.
  • That's it. Whenever you open Google Maps next, you will find a red marker on the spot guiding you to your vehicle.
  • You can delete a spot by clicking on ‘More info' on the spot and then clicking ‘Clear'.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 08:59 IST
