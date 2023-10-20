Google Meet update adds skin and beauty effects for video calls; look good while you speak

Google Meet is rolling out a long-awaited feature that enables users to enhance their appearance during video calls. This new feature, known as "portrait touch-up," was announced in a recent Google Workspace update and is currently available to early adopters on mobile devices. The extended rollout to all remaining accounts is set to commence on October 28th. Additionally, Google has plans to bring this feature to Google Meet on the web by the end of 2023.

Google states, "Whether you've just come back from the gym, are recovering from a cold, or are jet-lagged, portrait touch-up is available to help you feel your best."

Fine-Tune Your Look with Portrait Modes

Portrait touch-up offers two distinct modes, each with varying levels of complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening, and teeth whitening. The "Subtle" mode provides light cosmetic adjustments, while the "Smoothing" mode offers more noticeable enhancements. Regardless of the mode chosen, Google emphasizes that the feature allows users to make subtle improvements to their appearance, suggesting it's not designed for making significant alterations. Unfortunately, we haven't had the opportunity to test the feature ourselves and assess its results.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

By default, portrait touch-up will be turned off and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings. This feature is exclusively available to users with premium Google accounts, including Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Plus, Google One, and Google Workspace Individual accounts. Users with personal Google accounts will not have access to portrait touch-up.

It's worth noting that while filters and facial smoothing effects are already commonplace in video-related apps such as TikTok and Instagram, Google Meet has taken some time to introduce similar tools. Competing video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom already offer various "beautifying" features that can blur a user's skin or apply virtual makeup effects. Nevertheless, this new feature is likely to be a welcome addition for employees who use Google Meet through their workplace Google accounts, especially for those who prefer to keep their webcams off when not feeling their best.