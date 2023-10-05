Google Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app is simply awesome! Check how hot your tea is

Google has finally launched its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones yesterday at the “Made by Google” launch event. The company also announced the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro, and the Android 14. While everyone is gushing about the new smartphone, Google has introduced a new temperature reading capability for the Pixel 8 Pro. There is a new amazing addition which acts as a thermometer and measures the temperature of a number of objects around you. Crazy, right? So, how can a smartphone measure temperature? Just check out the Google Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app.

Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app

The new Pixel 8 Pro comes with a new temperature sensor which is placed within the camera to measure the temperature of various objects. While we talk about thermometers, you must be thinking that the smartphone will also be able to measure body temperature, but no, not for now. According to a 9To5Google report, Google has sent the Pixel 8 Pro to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to review its Thermometer capabilities for measuring body temperatures. Once, Google gets the green light for the app, it will be rolled out to the Pixel 8 Pro.

As for now, the Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app can measure the temperature of hot and cold surfaces and objects such as your tea, coffee, walls, windows, cooking pans, etc. The app itself will provide you options of what object temperature you want to measure.

How to use Pixel 8 Pro thermometer

On your Pixel 8 Pro, open the Thermometer app

Then tap on the “Object Temperature”

Select the object you want to measure.

Keep your smartphone and the object within the 5cm distance and then tap on the “Measure” button.

The app will automatically read the temperature and provide you with the analyzed data.

As far as measuring body temperature is concerned, if it matches the capabilities of a real thermometer then it will immeasurably increase the value of this tool too. Even now, it is an awesome app and can be used for fun and serious purposes all the time!

