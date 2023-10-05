Icon
Home How To Google Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app is simply awesome! Check how hot your tea is

Google Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app is simply awesome! Check how hot your tea is

Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app can measure the surface temperature of objects. The app will be reviewed by the FDA to measure body temperature too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 14:28 IST
Icon
Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1: New features and updates for Pixel users
Google Pixel 8 Pro
1/5 This release promises significant changes and new features that enhance the Android experience. Let's dive into some of the exciting updates and features that await users. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 8 Pro
2/5 One of the standout features of Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 is the ability for certain Pixel phones, and eventually other Android devices, to be used as webcams for PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks, as per a report by 9To5 Mac.This highly anticipated feature opens up new possibilities for high-quality video calls, providing an affordable and convenient solution.   (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 8 Pro
3/5  Android 14 QPR1 introduces a new settings menu that allows users to adjust the aspect ratio of apps. This feature is particularly useful on select large-screen devices like the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.  (Google)
image caption
4/5 Android 14 brings a delightful personalization feature for Pixel phone users: the ability to customize the lock screen clock. A new clock face called "Metro" has made its debut. These clock faces range from traditional digital and analog styles to more informative designs that display date and weather. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 An enhanced battery information feature in Settings has been introduced, going beyond the usual charge level and usage stats. On Google Pixel devices, a new section called "Battery Information" will be available, displaying details such as the battery's manufacturing date and charge cycle count. You can access this by navigating to Settings > About Phone > Battery Information. Keep an eye out for further beta releases leading up to the official Pixel launch and stay tuned for the stable public release of Android 14.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 8 Pro
icon View all Images
Know how the Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app calculates body temperature. (Google)

Google has finally launched its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones yesterday at the “Made by Google” launch event. The company also announced the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro, and the Android 14. While everyone is gushing about the new smartphone, Google has introduced a new temperature reading capability for the Pixel 8 Pro. There is a new amazing addition which acts as a thermometer and measures the temperature of a number of objects around you. Crazy, right? So, how can a smartphone measure temperature? Just check out the Google Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app.

Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app

The new Pixel 8 Pro comes with a new temperature sensor which is placed within the camera to measure the temperature of various objects. While we talk about thermometers, you must be thinking that the smartphone will also be able to measure body temperature, but no, not for now. According to a 9To5Google report, Google has sent the Pixel 8 Pro to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to review its Thermometer capabilities for measuring body temperatures. Once, Google gets the green light for the app, it will be rolled out to the Pixel 8 Pro.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As for now, the Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app can measure the temperature of hot and cold surfaces and objects such as your tea, coffee, walls, windows, cooking pans, etc. The app itself will provide you options of what object temperature you want to measure.

How to use Pixel 8 Pro thermometer

  • On your Pixel 8 Pro, open the Thermometer app
  • Then tap on the “Object Temperature”
  • Select the object you want to measure.
  • Keep your smartphone and the object within the 5cm distance and then tap on the “Measure” button.
  • The app will automatically read the temperature and provide you with the analyzed data.

As far as measuring body temperature is concerned, if it matches the capabilities of a real thermometer then it will immeasurably increase the value of this tool too. Even now, it is an awesome app and can be used for fun and serious purposes all the time!

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 14:22 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon