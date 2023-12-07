Icon
Home How To Privacy control options for Google Forms coming; Know how it can help your surveys

Privacy control options for Google Forms coming; Know how it can help your surveys

Google has announced granular control options for Google Forms in Workspace which will allow users and organizations better privacy control over their surveys and the results. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 07 2023, 17:14 IST
Icon
Google
Google Forms will soon get privacy controls to help users control the target participants for surveys. This is how it works. (Google)
Google
Google Forms will soon get privacy controls to help users control the target participants for surveys. This is how it works. (Google)

Google Forms are widely used by students and organizations alike for various surveys and questionnaires. It is a great tool to collect data for research papers and to better understand the employees in an organization. However, many times these forms are also shared outside the intended participant base, which can corrupt the data or its usefulness. Sometimes such forms also fall prey to troll attacks which can also negatively affect the results. To help users gain better control of their Google Forms, the company has announced that it will soon add granular control options when sharing to allow the maker to have better privacy control on their form and protect it from outsider influence.

Google Forms gets new privacy control

Announcing the feature in a blog post, Google said, “We're introducing a beta that gives Google Forms creators more granular control over who can respond to their forms via sharing settings”. Earlier, those who created forms had two sharing options available to them in order to restrict responses. These were either to restrict them within their domain (and trusted domains) or make the forms public (anyone with the URL can respond).

Now, with this new option, form creators can limit response access to specific users, groups, or target audiences—similar to how file owners can restrict the sharing of Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, or Sites in Drive.

How to use privacy options in Google Forms

Using the feature is pretty easy. When creating a Google Form, go through the process of adding the details as usual, and create the survey. Right before publishing it, you can follow the following steps.

1. Click the Publish button.

2. It will open up a new pop-up window which will now show a new section called ‘Responders'.

3. Here, you can manage who can respond to the survey.

4. If you belong to an organization, you can select specific email addresses, or team emails to direct the survey to them.

5. If you're a student, you can use it to add particular email addresses of participants to control the survey.

6. Once done, you can also tick a box to notify the responders in their email.

7. You can also add a custom message to help them know the purpose of the survey.

8. After this, you can press save and publish the survey.

This setting will ensure that even if the link to the Google Form goes to someone outside the responders' list, they will not get access to view it or answer the questions.

To use this feature, you will need to register yourself or the organization. For a limited time, you can sign your organization up for the beta using this form. Upon signing up, users within the Google group signed up for the beta should see the new feature within 2-3 weeks.

All new forms created by users who are allowlisted will be enabled into this feature. Form creators must publish their forms to enable responders to view the form or submit a response. Form creators can see who has access to the form and share response access to specific users, groups, or target audiences.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Dec, 16:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon