Google to purge inactive Gmail accounts from Dec. 1; how to keep yours secure

Google is actively pursuing its plan to delete Gmail accounts inactive for at least two years. In May, the company announced this policy as a preventive measure against security risks. The rationale behind this move is rooted in internal findings revealing that older accounts are more susceptible to issues like phishing, hacking, and spam. Such accounts often rely on recycled passwords and lack up-to-date security measures, such as two-step verification. The impending deletion encompasses the entirety of Google accounts, ranging from Gmail to Docs, Drive, and Photos. This means all content associated with an inactive user's Google account will face deletion.

Why Google is Deleting Accounts

Google revised its account policy earlier this year, explicitly stating its intention to delete inactive accounts.

When Will Google Start Deleting Inactive Accounts

While Google's updated account policy is already in effect, the deletion of accounts is scheduled to commence on December 1.

Which Google Accounts Are Affected

According to the official support page for inactive account policies, only personal Google accounts are subject to deletion. The policy excludes Google accounts created through work, school, or other organizations.

What Google Will Erase Alongside the Account

Google's deletion process extends beyond the account itself, encompassing all associated data, including Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos.

How Users Will Be Notified

Google has outlined a phased approach involving notifications sent to users before the account deletion process begins. Multiple notifications will be dispatched over the months, reaching both the account's email address and the recovery email if provided.

How to Prevent Account Deletion

For users wanting to keep their Google accounts active, even if inactive for the past two years, several actions can be taken:

Reading or sending an email

Using Google Drive

Watching a YouTube video

Downloading an app on the Google Play Store

Using Google Search

Using "Sign in with Google" to access third-party apps or services

Specifically for Google Photos, logging into the account every two years is essential to maintain its active status. Secure your account now to avoid the impending deletion on December 1.