Got your new iPhone 15? Now, know how to use Live Stickers courtesy iOS 17

Apple iOS 17, which comes packed in the iPhone 15, allows Live Stickers users to cut out backgrounds from their photos and live photos, add effects, and share them seamlessly within the Messages app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 24 2023, 16:21 IST
Live Sticker is a creative feature of iOS 17 that takes messaging to a whole new higher plane of experience. (Apple)

In the ever-evolving world of technology, Apple has once again pushed the boundaries with its latest iOS 17 update. It was rolled out on the iPhone 15 series and a few days later, the software was released for all iPhone users. The iOS 17 was announced in June, but the final software version was made available to users on September 18. Before that, only the beta version of iOS 17 was there for developers and testers. Among its many exciting features, is one called Live Stickers. It is such a fun and exciting feature that users, young and old, are going crazy about its ability to push innovation to an ever higher level. Know what exactly Live Stickers feature is and how it is used.

Live Stickers

Now you can unleash your inner creativity with the new live sticker feature in eligible Apple iPhones. Live Stickers takes messaging to a whole new level. It allows users to cut out backgrounds from their photos and live photos, add effects, and share them seamlessly within the Messages app. It takes only a few seconds to create an exciting sticker of your choice, isn't it amazing?

How to use Live stickers?

Open Messages: Begin by opening the Messages app on your iPhone.

Start a Conversation: Enter any text conversation and tap the plus sign (+).

Access Stickers: Tap the "Stickers" option.

Open Sticker Editor: Look for the folded-over circle near the top-right corner of the Stickers app and tap it.

Add a Sticker: Tap the plus sign (+), which will take you to your Photos.

Select Your Image: Choose the photo or live photo you wish to transform into a sticker. Your iPhone will perform the magic of automatically removing the background.

Finalize and Add: If you're satisfied with the result, tap "Add Sticker" in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

Your newly created Live Sticker will seamlessly integrate into the Stickers app within Messages. Here, you have the freedom to further customize it by rearranging, adding effects to your stickers or deleting it.

This new iOS 17 feature is definitely creating a buzz among users and there are more such features to know about on it too.

Explore this Live Stickers feature now and soon we will bring you more such exciting iOS 17 features!

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 14:12 IST
