GT vs CSK Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team, from playing 11 to player stats

GT vs CSK Dream11 predictions: The 71st game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the first game of the playoffs, will be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. All the form and hard work in the league stage do not matter now. From now onwards, every match matters. The winner of the first Qualifier game goes directly to the finals whereas the loser is forced to play the eliminator. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today below.

GT finished the league stage in the first position with 20 points and are looking to do a repeat of the last season where they lifted the trophy. But opposite them is CSK, who finished the league stage in the second position with 17 points. CSK has won the tournament 4 times and will be bringing their best game to beat the defending champions.

GT vs CSK Dream11 predictions: Time, venue and pitch report

The 71st game of the season between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The average first-inning score at Chepauk Stadium has been 173 runs. The pitch is spinner friendly and is sure to offer turn to the skillful bowlers. Toss can definitely play a role tonight as chasing under the lights in this stadium has been difficult for teams. But do consider the fact that dew will come on in the second innings and might give the chasers a boost.

GT vs CSK Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

GT vs CSK Dream11 predictions: High-value players

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Matheesha Pathirana could be the best performers for the team.

GT: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan are likely to play a key role in today's game.