GT vs DC Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Gujarat vs Delhi Live Score Online

Gujarat Titans face off against Delhi Capitals in today’s TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where and how to watch GT vs DC IPL 2023 match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2023, 15:19 IST
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 GT vs DC online. (AFP)
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 GT vs DC online. (AFP)

GT vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: It is 1st vs 10th today as Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals face-off in a thrilling encounter today. It has been nothing short of a disastrous IPL campaign for Delhi Capitals so far. DC find themselves at the last spot in the TATA IPL 2023 standings, having won just 2 matches out of 8. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have flourished so far and find themselves at the summit, with 6 wins out of 8.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the GT vs DC TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs DC Live: Time and Venue

The match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The GT vs DC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 2.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs DC Live: Where to watch

The Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs DC Live: Squads

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad: David Warner (C), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel.

First Published Date: 02 May, 15:19 IST
