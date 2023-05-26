Home How To GT vs MI Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team, from playing 11 to player stats

GT vs MI Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team, from playing 11 to player stats

GT vs MI Dream11 prediction: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 26 2023, 17:54 IST
GT vs MI
GT vs MI Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (IPL Twitter)
GT vs MI
GT vs MI Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (IPL Twitter)

GT vs MI Dream11 predictions: In the 73rd game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in a knockout match. The Qualifier 2 game is both a direct ticket to the finals as well as an exit from the competition. Teams cannot afford to make a mistake and the team composition will reflect that. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today below.

Gujarat Titans come to this game after losing Qualifier 1 and would want to make their second chance count. They have displayed sensational batting prowess and disciplined bowling to finish on top of the league table and now they have a chance to show why they deserve to go to the finals. On the other hand, Mumbai started the tournament in poor form but gained momentum quickly to finish in the 4th position. This game will determine who faces Chennai Super Kings in the finals on Sunday.

GT vs MI Dream11 predictions: Time, venue, and pitch report

The 73rd game of the season between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The average first-innings score at Narendra Modi Stadium is 187. It is not one of the highest-scoring grounds but there is a fair opportunity for batsmen to post a big score. The pitch generally helps the pacers and they can take some crucial wickets. The first innings will have a better batting pitch compared to the second.

GT vs MI Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

MI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan, Akash Madhwal.

GT vs MI Dream11 predictions: High-value players

GT: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan are likely to play a key role in today's game

MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Ishan Kishan could play important roles in tonight's match.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 May, 17:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Gameplay to launch date, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6
GTA V cheat codes for PC, Playstation and Xbox
GTA V Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Garena Free Fire
Top 5 BGMI alternatives that you can play right now from Free Fire Max, COD Mobile to Farlight 84

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets