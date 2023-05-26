GT vs MI Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team, from playing 11 to player stats

GT vs MI Dream11 predictions: In the 73rd game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in a knockout match. The Qualifier 2 game is both a direct ticket to the finals as well as an exit from the competition. Teams cannot afford to make a mistake and the team composition will reflect that. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today below.

Gujarat Titans come to this game after losing Qualifier 1 and would want to make their second chance count. They have displayed sensational batting prowess and disciplined bowling to finish on top of the league table and now they have a chance to show why they deserve to go to the finals. On the other hand, Mumbai started the tournament in poor form but gained momentum quickly to finish in the 4th position. This game will determine who faces Chennai Super Kings in the finals on Sunday.

GT vs MI Dream11 predictions: Time, venue, and pitch report

The 73rd game of the season between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The average first-innings score at Narendra Modi Stadium is 187. It is not one of the highest-scoring grounds but there is a fair opportunity for batsmen to post a big score. The pitch generally helps the pacers and they can take some crucial wickets. The first innings will have a better batting pitch compared to the second.

GT vs MI Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

MI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan, Akash Madhwal.

GT vs MI Dream11 predictions: High-value players

GT: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan are likely to play a key role in today's game

MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Ishan Kishan could play important roles in tonight's match.