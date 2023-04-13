Happy Baisakhi 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Happy Baisakhi 2023: The auspicious occasion of Baisakhi 2023 is almost here and will be celebrated with pomp and vigor on Friday, April 14. Also known as Vaisakhi, the festival marks the beginning of a new harvesting season. In order to make the eve more special, you can also share messages, images, status, among others over social networking applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and more. Want to know how? Here is a step-by-step guide to help you do the same.

Before that here are some of the best Happy Baisakhi 2023 wishes which you can share with your loved ones online.

1. My heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi.

2. On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Baisakhi.

3. May the festival of Baisakhi bring you good fortune, success, and happiness in all your endeavors! Wishing you a joyous spring season. Happy Baisakhi.

4. Let us have fun and dance on this auspicious occasion. It is the day to celebrate as happiness spreads around you. Wishing you a prosperous and Happy Baisakhi.

5. Warmest greetings on Baisakhi to you and your family. May the joy of the new harvest find its way to you and keep you in high spirits. Happy Baisakhi.

How to share Happy Baisakhi 2023 WhatsApp Message

Open WhatsApp, go to an individual or group chat, tap on the text bar, write the message and then click on send. However, if you are not a WhatsApp user, you can install the app on your phone. While, you can also use Facebook to share the message by going to the chat box of the person to whom you want to wish.

How to Share Happy Baisakhi 2023 Images on WhatsApp

Open an individual or group chat on WhatsApp, then click on the camera icon. You can either select the image from the gallery and tap on send or capture a new image right away and click on send.

How to share Happy Baisakhi 2023 2023 WhatsApp GIF

Open WhatsApp and click on the individual or group chat where you want to send the GIF. Click on the smiley icon available on the messaging box and then tap on the GIF option. Now, click on the search icon and type Happy Baisakhi 2023. You will be able to see lots of Happy Baisakhi related GIFs displayed on your screen. Click on the GIF you want to share and tap on the send button.