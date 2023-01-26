    Trending News

    Happy Basant Panchami 2023: Know how to share WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIF

    Happy Basant Panchami 2023: Wish a very Happy Basant Panchami 2023 or Saraswati Puja to your loved ones by sharing WhatsApp messages, stickers, and GIFs. Check the step-by-step guide here.
    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 09:25 IST
    Happy Basant Panchami 2023
    View all Images
    Know how to send or share Happy Basant Panchami 2023 WhatsApp messages, stickers, and GIFs. (HT)

    Happy Basant Panchami 2023: Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is celebrated with a lot of pomp and vigour all across the country. It is one of the most important festivals for students as they worship Goddess Saraswati, known as the Goddess of knowledge, music, and art. Basant Panchami which is also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami is being celebrated today, January 26, 2023, in different states of the country. You can wish your near and dear ones a very happy Basant Panchami by sharing messages, stickers, GIFs, and more.

    You can use several social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, among others, to share warm Happy Basant Panchami 2023 wishes, messages, stickers, and more. In order to wish your loved ones online on WhatsApp, all you need to do is download Basant Panchami themed WhatsApp stickers from your smartphone's app store. It can be noted that WhatsApp does not create specific themed stickers but it allows you to download third party sticker apps.

    Here are some of the Happy Basant Panchami WhatsApp messages you can share with your loved ones. You can also check the steps to share Basant Panchami WhatsApp stickers and GIFs, below.

    Happy Basant Panchami 2023: Messages, wishes to share

    1. On this day, let's pledge to make knowledge as the primary motive of our lives and know the power it holds. Happy Basant Panchami!

    2. May this Basant Panchami bring you the good news of prosperity, hope, happiness, wisdom and knowledge.

    3. May you never run out of being curious. Happy Basant Panchami!

    4. Happy Basant Panchami to you and your family. Here's to new beginnings and prosperity.

    5. Knowledge can chisel young minds to brilliance. This Basant Panchami, let's worship knowledge.

    How to send Happy Basant Panchami 2023 WhatsApp stickers

    1. Go to Google Play Store and search for Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja stickers for WhatsApp in the search bar.

    2. From the given options, select the sticker pack you would like to download and add it to WhatsApp from the list.

    3. Once it is done, you will see all the stickers in the pack inside of the My Stickers tab of WhatsApp.

    4. From the sticker pack, select the sticker and then tap on the 'Add' button denoting the '+' symbol. You will need to confirm by tapping on the 'Add to WhatsApp' button.

    5. Now you can simply select and send Happy Basant Panchami 2023 stickers to your friends and family.

    How to send Happy Basant Panchami 2023 WhatsApp GIFs

    Step 1:

    Go to WhatsApp and click on the individual or group chat where you want to send the GIF.
    Step 2:

    Tap on the smiley icon available on the messaging box.
    Step 3:

    Click on the GIF option.
    Step 4:

    Now, click on the search icon and type Happy Basant Panchami.
    Step 5:

    Select the GIF you like from the options displayed on the screen of your smartphone and share it by tapping on the send button.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 09:25 IST
