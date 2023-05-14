Happy Mother's Day 2023: Send best wishes, messages, stickers, and GIF on WhatsApp to your mom

Happy Mother's Day 2023: A mother plays a very vital role in every person's life. Notably, Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May, which this year falls on May 14. It is celebrated to honour the maternal figures in our life - mothers, aunts, grandmothers or any other person who fulfils the role. You can make this Mother's Day special for your mom or any other person by making them know how important they are in your life.

You can not, only prepare special gifts for them, but also send hearthful messages, wishes, stickers and GIFs via social media platforms. You can use WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, or any other social media platforms for the same. Here are the messages and steps using which you cab share messages, stickers and GIFs over WhatsApp.

Mother's Day 2023: Wishes and messages to share

1. Your patience and tenderness are unmatched. I certainly know that I am blessed, and the world does too. Happy Mother's Day.

2. Sending all the love to my superhero and the number 1 problem-solver in my life. I hope you have a great day, Mom. Happy Mother's Day.

3. I am proud to be your kid. You are the best mom in the world, and I'm thankful for you every day. Happy Mother's Day.

4. In your arms, you held us. Little did we know that you gave us the greatest treasure that will never fade in our hearts - your love. Happy Mother's Day.

5. Today the world celebrates you, but in this family, we celebrate you every day. Thanks for being the best mom a person could ask for. Happy Mother's Day.

In order to share messages on WhatsApp, simply open the app, click on the chat with the person whom you want to send the message, type or paste the text and click on send.

Happy Mother's Day 2023: How to send WhatsApp Stickers

1. Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the individual or group chat where you want to send the sticker.

2. Click on the smiley icon available on the chat box.

3. Then, go to the sticker icon that is located next to the GIF symbol.

4. Click on the “+” sign inside of the Stickers panel and head to the add more stickers panel.

5. You will then have to scroll to the bottom and click on the ‘Get More Stickers' option.

6. It will directly take you to the Google Play Store.

7. Now, you will have to search for Happy Mother's Day in the search bar.

8. Select the sticker pack you would like to download and add it to WhatsApp.

9. Once done, you will be able to see all the stickers in the pack inside of the My Stickers tab of WhatsApp.

10. Now, you can simply select and send the Happy Mother's Day stickers to the special lady in your life.