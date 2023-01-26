    Trending News

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Happy Republic Day 2023: How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers to Your Friends and Family

    Happy Republic Day 2023: How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers to Your Friends and Family

    Happy Republic Day 2023: Here's how to download Republic day WhatsApp stickers from Google Play Store and App Store.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 06:53 IST
    Republic day
    Check out these easy steps to download Republic day WhatsApp stickers and share with all your friends. (Shaurya Singh/Pixabay)
    Republic day
    Check out these easy steps to download Republic day WhatsApp stickers and share with all your friends. (Shaurya Singh/Pixabay)

    Republic Day 2023: January 26th, 2023 will be celebrated tomorrow. The history of Republic day goes as far back as 1950, when the Constitution of India first came into effect. And with that, India, for the first time, was declared a republic. Republic day is an occasion for everyone to celebrate. Many use this opportunity to share their wishes and happiness using WhatsApp stickers. If you too wish to share Republic Say WhatsApp stickers with your friends and family, then know how to download them easily and share.

    One thing to note is that WhatsApp does not provide Republic day stickers natively. So, you will have to download them from third-party apps on Google Play Store or App Store. You do not need to separately download them as WhatsApp helps you directly find the right sticker pack on its platform. So, just follow these steps and you should be able to share these stickers in no time at all.

    How to download and send Republic Day 2023 WhatsApp stickers

    1. Open WhatsApp and go to the chat of the person you want to share the sticker with.
    2. Tap on the ‘emoji' icon located at the bottom right side of the message box.
    3. On the bottom of the emoji screen, you should see three options. First is for emojis, the second is for GIFs, and the third is for stickers. Click on the third icon.
    4. On the sticker screen, tap on the ‘+' icon on the extreme right side of the window.
    5. You will see a large selection of stickers. Start scrolling downwards and you should see the ‘Discover Sticker apps' option at the bottom of the screen. Click on it.
    6. This will redirect you to the Play Store or App Store. You will see the term ‘WASticker'already written on the search bar. Without removing it, write ‘Republic day' next to it and click search.
    7. You should be able to see multiple Republic day sticker apps. Pick the one you like. Install and add stickers to WhatsApp.
    8. Now go back to WhatsApp. You should be able to see all the Republic day stickers on your sticker gallery in the app.
    9. You can now start sharing these stickers with friends and family. Do note that you will have to manually delete these apps if you no longer want to use them. Deleting the app will result in deletion of the stickers from your sticker gallery but any sent stickers will still remain. Happy Republic Day!

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 06:52 IST
