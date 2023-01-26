Republic Day 2023: Check out the best wishes to send as messages to your loved ones on WhatsApp.

Republic Day 2023: Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm. It is a reminder of India's transition from a British colony to a republic and the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Moreover, it is a day to honor the Constitution of India and to celebrate the country's cultural and military heritage.

In Delhi, the celebration is held at Rajpath. A grand parade is attended by dignitaries from all over the world along with the public at large. The highlight of this parade is the display of tableaux depicting the heritage of different states of the country, or the work achieved by the ministries to honour our cultural heritage.

The parade also includes weaponry, as well as a fly-past by the Indian Air Force. The 21-gun salute is another important aspect of the Republic Day.

So, now that you know the significance of this historic occasion, here are some best wishes on the Republic Day which you can share with your loved ones or put as your status on WhatsApp, Facebook and more.

Happy Republic Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Messages, Facebook and Whatsapp status

1. East or West, India is the best, let us strive to make it even better. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

2. Let us celebrate Republic Day by thanking those who sacrificed their lives for us. Happy Republic Day.

3. Freedom in mind, faith in our hearts, memories in our souls. Let's salute the nation on Republic Day.

4. Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

5. Today is the day to show the love we have toward our nation. Happy Republic Day 2023!

6. Let us take an oath that we will do everything that we can for our country's welfare. Happy Republic Day!