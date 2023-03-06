Happy Women's Day 2023: How to download and send stickers for WhatsApp

Happy Women's Day 2023: March 8 is being celebrated as the International Women's Day to recognise and appreciate a woman's achievement and contributions to the family and the society. In order to appreciate the strong, intelligent and talented women in your lives, you can share a small note of appreciation or a simple WhatsApp message or sticker or GIF, and make her day special. If you are wondering what to message to wish the lady in your life a very Happy Women's Day 2023, then check some of the best wishes below:

Happy Women's Day 2023: Wishes for the women in your life

1. A very Happy Women's Day to the superhero in my life who has made everything beautiful.

2. Our world would mean nothing without women. Here's an appreciation for you for making everything simple and easy. Happy Women's Day!

3. To all the incredible women in the world, shine on, not just today but every single day. Happy Women's Day!

4. Let's remind ourselves to create a world deserving of the women around us. Happy Women's Day!

5. Let us celebrate the strong, independent and wonderful ladies in our life. Happy Women's Day!

Apart from sending wishes you can also send stickers wishing happy Women's Day on WhatsApp. Check the process here.