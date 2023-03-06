Happy Women's Day 2023: How to download and send stickers for WhatsApp
Happy Women's Day 2023: You can share WhatsApp stickers and GIFs to wish the lady in your life a very Happy International Women's Day. Check the step-by-step process here.
Happy Women's Day 2023: March 8 is being celebrated as the International Women's Day to recognise and appreciate a woman's achievement and contributions to the family and the society. In order to appreciate the strong, intelligent and talented women in your lives, you can share a small note of appreciation or a simple WhatsApp message or sticker or GIF, and make her day special. If you are wondering what to message to wish the lady in your life a very Happy Women's Day 2023, then check some of the best wishes below:
Happy Women's Day 2023: Wishes for the women in your life
1. A very Happy Women's Day to the superhero in my life who has made everything beautiful.
2. Our world would mean nothing without women. Here's an appreciation for you for making everything simple and easy. Happy Women's Day!
3. To all the incredible women in the world, shine on, not just today but every single day. Happy Women's Day!
4. Let's remind ourselves to create a world deserving of the women around us. Happy Women's Day!
5. Let us celebrate the strong, independent and wonderful ladies in our life. Happy Women's Day!
Apart from sending wishes you can also send stickers wishing happy Women's Day on WhatsApp. Check the process here.
How to send Happy Women's Day 2023 WhatsApp Stickers
Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the individual or group chat where you want to send the sticker.
Click on the smiley icon available on the chat box.
Then, go to the sticker icon that is located next to the GIF symbol.
Tap on the “+” sign inside of the Stickers panel and head to the add more stickers panel.
You will then have to scroll to the bottom and click on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option.
It will directly take you to the Google Play Store.
Now, you will have to search for Happy Women's Day in the search bar.
Select the sticker pack you would like to download and add it to WhatsApp.
Once done, you will be able to see all the stickers in the pack inside of the My Stickers tab of WhatsApp.
Now, you can simply select and send the Happy Women's Day stickers to the lady in your life.
