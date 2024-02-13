 Hive app: Work the way you want - know 5 ways this project management tool boosts productivity | How-to
Home How To Hive app: Work the way you want - know 5 ways this project management tool boosts productivity

Hive app: Work the way you want - know 5 ways this project management tool boosts productivity

In search of an effective project management tool? Know how the Hive app can help manage teams and productivity.

Updated on: Feb 13 2024, 11:52 IST
Hive app
View all Images
Know about the Hive app and how it helps manage projects effectively. (unsplash)

The best output comes from employees who are happy and who are allowed to work the way they want to. This is the central premise of the Hive app and it provides the necessary features to allow that to happen. Notably, organizations and teams juggle between various projects and tasks, making it challenging to keep up with every update and organize your day effectively. To manage projects and teams effectively, companies are now taking advantage of project management tools that can help them to effectively plan tasks, time management, resource allocation, and more. If you are someone who is in search of such a tool which could also result in improved team productivity then check out the Hive app. The app comes with various features to keep teams on track and effectively access the project progress. Know more about the Hive app here.

What is the Hive app?

The Hive app is a cloud-based project management tool that enables users to distribute and view tasks, collaborate, analyze projects, and more. The app is suitable for all business sizes empowering teams to manage tasks and productivity effectively. Hive offers various advanced features that make it stand out from the crowd. Its unique features include Hive analytics which creates a project dashboard, allowing users to track KPIs within the teams. This helps project managers to get an in-depth understanding of how the teams are performing and it provides overall workspace productivity data. Know how this project management tool benefits teams.

How the Hive app works and benefits teams

  • The Hive app offers various project management layouts such as Gantt charts, Kanban boards, and more enabling users to customize their way of keeping track of the tasks and projects.
  • It offers third-party team communication tools such as Slack, Skype, and more which can be accessed on the app's dashboard. It has a built-in message tab where users can connect.
  • The Hive app comes with a summary view feature where users can visualize every task and check the project name, deadlines, and status. Additionally, users can access project summaries.
  • Hive also offers a time management tool that tracks how the team is spending their time during working hours. It gives them insight into how productive they are throughout the day.
  • The Hive app is useful for project planning as it enables the creation of an actionable workflow with different stages and phases. This helps the team understand what is the desired goal of the project.

The Hive app is available for free usage, however, if you want to explore advanced features then you can grab the monthly subscription plan which starts from only $1 per user.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 11:52 IST
