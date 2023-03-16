How and when to Buy Tata Technologies IPO Online; Know it all
Tata Technologies has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). Here is how you can apply for the same online.
Tata Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd, on March 10, 2023 filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The company is yet to fix IPO price and the opening date of the subscription process. Notably, the IPO is purely an offer for sale (OFS), where the company will sell up to 9.57 crore equity shares representing approximately 23.60 percent of its paid-up share capital, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Under the OFS, Tata Technologies' parent company Tata Motors will offload 8.11 crore shares or a 20 percent stake in the company, according to a report by PTI. Among other shareholders, Alpha TC Holdings Pte plans to sell up to 97.16 lakh shares (2.40 percent) and Tata Capital Growth Fund I would offload up to 48.58 lakh equity shares (1.20 percent). Also, the shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE.
Objective of the issue
The Selling Shareholders Will be entitled to the entire proceeds of the Offer after deducting their portion of the Offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon. The company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer. The objects of the Offer are to (i) achieve the benefits of listing the Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges; and (ii) carry out the Offer for Sale of up to 95,708,984 Equity Shares by the Selling Shareholders.
Book running lead managers and Registrar to the IPO
JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India and BofA Securities India are the book running lead managers to the issue. While Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer.
Tata Technologies is a leading global engineering services company offering product development and digital solutions, including turnkey solutions, to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). If you also want to apply for the Tata Technologies IPO once the subscription process starts, you can do so online.
How to subscribe for Tata Technologies IPO online
You can apply for the IPO via ASBA available in your bank account.
All you need to do is go to online bank login and then select the Tata Technologies IPO in the invest section and apply for it via your bank account.
You can also visit Zerodha, Upstox, among others to apply for the IPO.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71678946188122