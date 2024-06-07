How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide

Whether you're looking to manage your screen time or set some boundaries on your kid's device, blocking certain websites on your iPhone can be a useful tool. While parental controls offer broader oversight, a direct method exists for filtering websites in Safari. This guide will walk you through the steps.

Setting Up Screen Time

1. Open Settings: Begin by opening the Settings app on your iPhone. It's easily identifiable by its grey cogs icon.

2. Tap "Screen Time": Scroll down and select "Screen Time."

3. Tap "Content & Privacy Restrictions": You might need to enter your Screen Time passcode if you've set one up previously.

4. Toggle on "Content & Privacy Restrictions": Ensure this switch is turned on.

5. Tap "Content Restrictions": Next, navigate to "Content Restrictions."

6. Select "Web Content": Here, you have three options to choose from:

- Unrestricted Access: Allows all websites.

- Limit Adult Websites: Automatically restricts access to adult websites, with options to always allow or never allow specific sites.

- Allowed Websites: Only allows access to pre-approved websites, with the ability to add extra sites as needed.

Blocking websites on your iPhone through these steps helps manage and control access to content, offering a straightforward solution whether for personal use or to ensure a safe browsing environment for children.

