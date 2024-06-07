 How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide | How-to
Home How To How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide

Learn how to easily block websites on your iPhone using Screen Time settings. This guide provides a simple, step-by-step process to help you manage web access effectively.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 07 2024, 12:08 IST
Blocking websites on your iPhone
Blocking websites on your iPhone can help manage screen time and ensure a safer browsing experience. Follow this simple guide to set up content restrictions easily. (unsplash)

Whether you're looking to manage your screen time or set some boundaries on your kid's device, blocking certain websites on your iPhone can be a useful tool. While parental controls offer broader oversight, a direct method exists for filtering websites in Safari. This guide will walk you through the steps.

 Setting Up Screen Time

1. Open Settings: Begin by opening the Settings app on your iPhone. It's easily identifiable by its grey cogs icon.

2. Tap "Screen Time": Scroll down and select "Screen Time."

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

3. Tap "Content & Privacy Restrictions": You might need to enter your Screen Time passcode if you've set one up previously.

4. Toggle on "Content & Privacy Restrictions": Ensure this switch is turned on.

5. Tap "Content Restrictions": Next, navigate to "Content Restrictions."

6. Select "Web Content": Here, you have three options to choose from:

- Unrestricted Access: Allows all websites.

- Limit Adult Websites: Automatically restricts access to adult websites, with options to always allow or never allow specific sites.

- Allowed Websites: Only allows access to pre-approved websites, with the ability to add extra sites as needed.

Blocking websites on your iPhone through these steps helps manage and control access to content, offering a straightforward solution whether for personal use or to ensure a safe browsing environment for children.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 12:08 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide garena free fire redeem codes for june 6, 2022: unlock free weapons and diamonds this way how to use 2 whatsapp accounts on iphone? there’s a simple 5-minute trick how to port your jio, vi or bsnl number to airtel play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for june 6: grab diamonds and goodies this way how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you your iphone is harry potter fan! unlock it, use spells and see magic! whatsapp users! here's how to stop others from adding you to unwanted groups
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: Unlock money, weapons, gear, and more
Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Cutting-Edge Imaging

OPPO Reno11 5G sale starts; packs a powerful camera, offers rapid charging capability
realme 12 Pro+ 5G

realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets