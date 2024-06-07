How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Learn how to easily block websites on your iPhone using Screen Time settings. This guide provides a simple, step-by-step process to help you manage web access effectively.
Whether you're looking to manage your screen time or set some boundaries on your kid's device, blocking certain websites on your iPhone can be a useful tool. While parental controls offer broader oversight, a direct method exists for filtering websites in Safari. This guide will walk you through the steps.
Setting Up Screen Time
1. Open Settings: Begin by opening the Settings app on your iPhone. It's easily identifiable by its grey cogs icon.
2. Tap "Screen Time": Scroll down and select "Screen Time."
3. Tap "Content & Privacy Restrictions": You might need to enter your Screen Time passcode if you've set one up previously.
4. Toggle on "Content & Privacy Restrictions": Ensure this switch is turned on.
5. Tap "Content Restrictions": Next, navigate to "Content Restrictions."
6. Select "Web Content": Here, you have three options to choose from:
- Unrestricted Access: Allows all websites.
- Limit Adult Websites: Automatically restricts access to adult websites, with options to always allow or never allow specific sites.
- Allowed Websites: Only allows access to pre-approved websites, with the ability to add extra sites as needed.
Blocking websites on your iPhone through these steps helps manage and control access to content, offering a straightforward solution whether for personal use or to ensure a safe browsing environment for children.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71717704218633