How to book train tickets online using the Indian Railways UTS app: Step-by-step guide

The Indian Railways has introduced an enhanced Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app, offering passengers a seamless and flexible way to book train tickets.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 07:57 IST
Indian Railways UTS App: A user-friendly solution revolutionizing train ticket booking. (IRCTC)
Indian Railways UTS App: A user-friendly solution revolutionizing train ticket booking. (IRCTC)

In today's digital age, the Indian Railways has stepped up its game by introducing an enhanced Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app. This innovation brings convenience to the fingertips of passengers, allowing them to book train tickets with ease and flexibility.

Getting Started with the UTS App

The first step to accessing this convenient service is downloading the UTS app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Upon installation, users need to create an account by providing essential details like mobile number, name, password, gender, and date of birth. After successful registration, an SMS containing login credentials is sent to the user, along with a zero-balance R-Wallet.

The app's home screen displays various options such as 'QR Booking', 'Quick Booking', 'Platform Ticket', and more. For ticket booking, users should navigate to the 'Normal Booking' tab, where they can choose between two modes: 'Book & Travel (Paperless)' and 'Book & Print (Paper)'.

Booking Your Ticket

For a paperless transaction, users must enable their mobile device's GPS. However, if you opt for the paper mode, GPS activation is not required. Regardless of the mode chosen, the booking process remains straightforward. Users input the departure and destination stations and click on 'Get Fare' to proceed to the payment page. Alternatively, selecting 'Next Trains' provides information on the next available trains to the chosen destination.

The payment process offers flexibility, allowing users to choose between the R Wallet and various online payment methods like debit card, UPI, Internet banking, or credit card. Once the payment is completed, a paperless ticket is generated instantly, while paper mode tickets can be collected from a dedicated UTS kiosk or booking counter at railway stations.

User Experience

Sumeet Shukla, a regular Mumbai Local train commuter, shares his positive experience with the UTS app: “I've been using the UTS app for over two years now. Booking this pass offline used to take around 15-20 minutes, but now it hardly takes 5 seconds. It has made my life so convenient that I often leave my wallet at home. Everything I need is on my phone: train ticket, IDs, online payment apps, and more.”

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 19:08 IST
