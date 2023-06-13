How to change name in Aadhaar card online: Last chance to do it for free! Know how

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the Aadhaar card, which is a 12-digit individual identification number to its citizens. It is an essential document that can be used for identification purposes while applying for various documents like driving licenses, passports, voter IDs, and more as well as to avail of certain government schemes. In order to avail of these schemes and services, the public has to keep their Aadhaar data updated with the latest personal details so that there is no inconvenience in data verification.

Aadhaar Card updation is mandatory in case of any change in any demographic or biometric information. Just last year, UIDAI issued a press release, stating that “Persons who had got their Aadhaar made '10' years ago and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are requested to get the documents updated.” So, we explain here how to change the name on theAadhaar card online, which is the most important part of the ID.

Aadhaar updation

Citizens can update their Proof of Identity and Proof of Residence by paying a prescribed fee and submitting supporting documents. The public can avail of this facility online through My Aadhaar Portal by visiting myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

However, UIDAI is currently offering a free service to update your Aadhaar details online. The scheme began on March 15 and is set to end tomorrow, June 14. Therefore, it is your last chance to update your Aadhaar details such as name, phone number and address free of cost. The same can also be done by also visiting any nearest Aadhaar enrollment center or Aadhaar Seva Kendra, but you will have to pay a fee.

How to update your name on your Aadhaar card online

Step 1:

Go to the official website of UIDAI or click on the link- https://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2:

Then you need to click on the‘My Aadhaar‘ tab.

Step 3:

Select ‘Update Your Aadhaar‘ and then click on ‘Update Demographics Data Online‘.

Step 4:

As you will click on update demographics a new page will open. You will have to click on ‘Proceed to Aadhaar Update'.

Step 5:

You will then have to provide your Aadhaar Number and Captcha for verification.

Step 6:

As you will provide the required details, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 7:

You will have to enter the OTP in the box and click on ‘Login‘.

Step 8:

Now, you will have to make all the required changes and upload the relevant documents like ration card, voter ID card, Driver's License, etc.

Step 9:

Next, you will be asked to make a payment. As of now, you are not required to pay any fee.

Step 10:

The changes will be made successfully and you will receive a confirmation receipt.