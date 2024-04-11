 How to download Instagram stories with audio: Step-by-step guide | How-to
Instagram offers a fun way to enhance your Stories with music, but downloading them with audio can be tricky due to copyright restrictions. But there's a way…

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 11 2024, 08:11 IST
Learn how to download Stories with audio using this simple guide. Boost engagement and mood with your favorite tracks! (unsplash)
Learn how to download Stories with audio using this simple guide. Boost engagement and mood with your favorite tracks!

Instagram offers a fun way to enhance your Stories by adding music, boosting both mood and engagement. However, saving Instagram Stories with music from the platform's catalogue isn't always straightforward due to copyright restrictions. Nevertheless, there are workarounds available.  

How you can download Instagram Stories with audio:
 

  1. Open Instagram: Launch the Instagram app on your device.
  2. Locate Stories: At the top of your feed or on your profile, you'll see Stories. Tap on your own story, which is indicated by your profile picture in the top left corner.
  3. Access Story Menu: Once you've opened your story, tap on the three-dot menu located in the bottom right corner of the screen.
  4. Save Video: From the menu options, select "Save Video." You'll receive a prompt indicating that the story will be downloaded without audio.
  5. Navigate to Messages: Now, go to the Messages section within Instagram and open a conversation with any user.
  6. Access Camera: Within the chat, tap on the camera icon to initiate the process of sending a photo or video.
  7. Select Video: Choose the saved video from your device's gallery.
  8. Add Music: Tap on the sticker icon located at the top of the screen and select "Music."
  9. Choose Track: Search for the track you want to add to your video. Once you've found it, select its duration and the portion of the track you wish to include. Tap "Done" when you're finished.
  10. Keep in Chat: Ensure that the "Keep in Chat" option is ticked at the bottom left corner of the screen. You can also choose other options like "Allow Replay" and "View Once."
  11. Send Video: Tap on the "Send" button to share the video with the recipient.
  12. Save: After sending the video, tap and hold on the video within the chat to reveal additional options. From this list, select “Save.”

That's all there is to it! You've successfully downloaded an Instagram Story with audio using the save option in Direct Messages.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 08:11 IST
