How to efficiently manage Google Slides to create engaging presentations seamlessly

Learn the ins and outs of adding, duplicating, deleting, and organizing slides in Google Slides. Whether you're on a computer or a mobile device, this guide provides step-by-step instructions to streamline your presentation creation process.

By: HT TECH
Nov 30 2023, 21:38 IST
How to effortlessly enhance your presentation skills with Google Slides: Master the art of slide management for seamless and engaging presentations. (unsplash)
Google Slides offers a user-friendly interface that allows you to seamlessly organize and customize your presentations by adding, duplicating, and deleting slides. Whether you're working on a computer, Android device, iPhone, or iPad, the process remains intuitive. So, check out here the comprehensive guide on how to efficiently manage Google Slides to create engaging presentations seamlessly.

Adding a Slide:

On Computer:

- Open your Google Slides presentation.

- In the top left, click "New slide" (plus icon).

- To maintain the current layout, click "New slide." To choose a different layout, click "New slide with layout" and select the desired layout.

On Android (Phone/Tablet):

- Open the Google Slides app.

- At the bottom right, tap "New slide" twice.

- Choose the layout for the new slide.

On iPhone/iPad:

- Open the Google Slides app.

- At the bottom right, tap "New slide" twice.

- Choose the layout for the new slide.

Duplicating a Slide:

On Computer:

- Right-click the slide you want to duplicate.

- Select "Duplicate slide."

Deleting a Slide:

On Computer:

- Right-click the slide you want to delete.

- Select "Delete slide."

Organizing Slides:

Skip a Slide:

- Open your presentation on a computer.

- At the left, right-click the slide(s) to skip.

- Click "Skip Slide." The slide won't be deleted, and viewers will see the skipped slides if shared.

On Android (Phone/Tablet):

- Open the Google Slides app.

- Tap and hold the slide to skip.

- Tap "Skip Slide."

On iPhone/iPad:

- Open the Google Slides app.

- Swipe left on the slide to skip.

- Tap "Skip."

Overall Tips:

- To change the theme or layout of your slides, explore the options available in the "New slide with layout" menu.

- If you want to present without showing a specific slide, use the skip feature.

Google Slides provides flexibility and accessibility across various devices, ensuring a smooth experience in creating and organizing presentations to suit your preferences. Whether you need to add, duplicate, delete, or skip slides, the platform offers straightforward tools for effective presentation management.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 21:38 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon