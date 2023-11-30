Google Slides offers a user-friendly interface that allows you to seamlessly organize and customize your presentations by adding, duplicating, and deleting slides. Whether you're working on a computer, Android device, iPhone, or iPad, the process remains intuitive. So, check out here the comprehensive guide on how to efficiently manage Google Slides to create engaging presentations seamlessly.

Adding a Slide:

On Computer:

- Open your Google Slides presentation.

- In the top left, click "New slide" (plus icon).

- To maintain the current layout, click "New slide." To choose a different layout, click "New slide with layout" and select the desired layout.

On Android (Phone/Tablet):

- Open the Google Slides app.

- At the bottom right, tap "New slide" twice.

- Choose the layout for the new slide.

On iPhone/iPad:

- Open the Google Slides app.

- At the bottom right, tap "New slide" twice.

- Choose the layout for the new slide.

Duplicating a Slide:

On Computer:

- Right-click the slide you want to duplicate.

- Select "Duplicate slide."

Deleting a Slide:

On Computer:

- Right-click the slide you want to delete.

- Select "Delete slide."

Organizing Slides:

Skip a Slide:

- Open your presentation on a computer.

- At the left, right-click the slide(s) to skip.

- Click "Skip Slide." The slide won't be deleted, and viewers will see the skipped slides if shared.

On Android (Phone/Tablet):

- Open the Google Slides app.

- Tap and hold the slide to skip.

- Tap "Skip Slide."

On iPhone/iPad:

- Open the Google Slides app.

- Swipe left on the slide to skip.

- Tap "Skip."

Overall Tips:

- To change the theme or layout of your slides, explore the options available in the "New slide with layout" menu.

- If you want to present without showing a specific slide, use the skip feature.

Google Slides provides flexibility and accessibility across various devices, ensuring a smooth experience in creating and organizing presentations to suit your preferences. Whether you need to add, duplicate, delete, or skip slides, the platform offers straightforward tools for effective presentation management.