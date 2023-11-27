How to keep your Instagram account safe: Top 5 things that can provide protection

While online, every user is quite worried about ensuring privacy and safeguarding himself or herself from all possible harm. That can be done through various tools on the portal. Navigate the nuances of Instagram privacy with ease. Make your account private by accessing settings, control interactions through blocking or unblocking, and safeguard against hacking by following security protocols. This concise Instagram account guide empowers users to manage their digital presence effectively, ensuring a secure and personalized Instagram experience.

1. Make your Instagram account private

Public and private Instagram accounts offer different levels of visibility and control over your profile. If you're under 16, a private account is selected by default, while those over 16 have public accounts by default. To make your account private, follow these steps:

1. Click on the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the bottom left.

2. Select "Settings."

3. Click on "Who can see your content."

4. Below "Account Privacy," check the box next to "Private Account."

5. Confirm your choice by clicking “Switch to private.”

2. Blocking someone on Instagram is straightforward:

1. Click on the messenger icon.

2. Select the chat with the person you want to block/unblock.

3. Click on "More information" at the top.

4. Choose "Block/unblock" and confirm.

Blocking applies to the individual's current and future accounts. If you don't want to block someone, options include restricting, deleting their comments, or blocking multiple people from commenting on your posts.

3. In case of a hacked account:

1. Check your email for a message from Instagram.

2. Request a login link or security code.

3. Request support from Instagram, providing a secure email address.

4. Verify your identity through video selfie or other means.

4. For account security:

1. Change your password or request a password reset.

2. Enable two-factor authentication.

3. Verify your contact information.

4. Check and remove unrecognized linked accounts.

5. Revoke access to suspicious third-party apps.

5. Instagram offers tools to control offensive comments:

1. Use "Hidden words" setting to hide inappropriate content.

2. Automatically hide comments and message requests with offensive content.

3. Limit unwanted comments and messages from certain accounts or groups.

4. Restrict, block, or filter comments from specific accounts.

These features empower users to manage their Instagram experience and enhance account security and privacy.

