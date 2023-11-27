Icon
Home How To How to keep your Instagram account safe: Top 5 things that can provide protection

How to keep your Instagram account safe: Top 5 things that can provide protection

Discover how to enhance your Instagram experience by making your account private, managing blocks, and safeguarding against potential hacks. Take control of your social media presence with your Instagram account with these instructions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 22:38 IST
Icon
Instagram account protection
Empower yourself on Instagram! Learn how to make your Instagram account private, control interactions with the Block/Unblock feature, and secure your profile against potential hacks. (unsplash)
Instagram account protection
Empower yourself on Instagram! Learn how to make your Instagram account private, control interactions with the Block/Unblock feature, and secure your profile against potential hacks. (unsplash)

While online, every user is quite worried about ensuring privacy and safeguarding himself or herself from all possible harm. That can be done through various tools on the portal. Navigate the nuances of Instagram privacy with ease. Make your account private by accessing settings, control interactions through blocking or unblocking, and safeguard against hacking by following security protocols. This concise Instagram account guide empowers users to manage their digital presence effectively, ensuring a secure and personalized Instagram experience.

1. Make your Instagram account private

Public and private Instagram accounts offer different levels of visibility and control over your profile. If you're under 16, a private account is selected by default, while those over 16 have public accounts by default. To make your account private, follow these steps:

1. Click on the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the bottom left.

2. Select "Settings."

3. Click on "Who can see your content."

4. Below "Account Privacy," check the box next to "Private Account."

5. Confirm your choice by clicking “Switch to private.”

2. Blocking someone on Instagram is straightforward:

1. Click on the messenger icon.

2. Select the chat with the person you want to block/unblock.

3. Click on "More information" at the top.

4. Choose "Block/unblock" and confirm.

Blocking applies to the individual's current and future accounts. If you don't want to block someone, options include restricting, deleting their comments, or blocking multiple people from commenting on your posts.

3. In case of a hacked account:

1. Check your email for a message from Instagram.

2. Request a login link or security code.

3. Request support from Instagram, providing a secure email address.

4. Verify your identity through video selfie or other means.

4. For account security:

1. Change your password or request a password reset.

2. Enable two-factor authentication.

3. Verify your contact information.

4. Check and remove unrecognized linked accounts.

5. Revoke access to suspicious third-party apps.

5. Instagram offers tools to control offensive comments:

1. Use "Hidden words" setting to hide inappropriate content.

2. Automatically hide comments and message requests with offensive content.

3. Limit unwanted comments and messages from certain accounts or groups.

4. Restrict, block, or filter comments from specific accounts.

These features empower users to manage their Instagram experience and enhance account security and privacy.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 22:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon