How to launch your business on Instagram: A step-by-step guide to make a big impact

How to launch your business on Instagram: A step-by-step guide to make a big impact

Discover the essential steps to kickstart your business on Instagram and become part of the thriving community of over 200 million daily visitors. Learn how to launch your business on Instagram to maximize your impact.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 23:44 IST
How to launch your business on Instagram: Follow our step-by-step guide on how to set up your professional account. (unsplash)
How to launch your business on Instagram: Follow our step-by-step guide on how to set up your professional account. (unsplash)

Starting your business on Instagram opens up a world of opportunities, connecting you with over 200 million daily visitors. To make the most of this platform, follow these steps to set up your Instagram Business account and maximize your impact. So, know here how to launch your business on Instagram - follow this step by step guide.

Firstly, navigate to your Instagram profile and go to the the top-right corner. Tap on it, then select "Settings and privacy," followed by "Account type and tools." Here, you'll find the option to "Switch to a professional account." Take this step to unlock the powerful tools of a professional account.

Once you've made the switch, you'll be prompted to choose a category that best describes your business. Select "Business" to align your account with the needs and expectations of your target audience. Congratulations, you now have an Instagram business account!

However, you may have got the part about how to launch your business on Instagram, but there is more to do. So, let's complete your profile to make it engaging and informative. Utilize the provided tools to share real-time insights into your Instagram business account performance. Tracking data will help you understand what resonates with your audience, enabling you to refine your strategy for optimal results. This is an extremely critical point that you must master under all circumstances.

One crucial aspect of an Instagram business account is sharing contact information. Instagram is a platform where meaningful relationships between brands and users thrive. Make it easy for potential customers to connect with you by providing contact details when they visit your profile.

Seize the opportunity to sell directly on Instagram, as 70% of shoppers turn to the platform for their next purchase. Open up shop and showcase your products or services to a vast audience.

Engagement is key, so use interactive stickers on Stories and engage in one-to-one DM conversations. Building relationships with your community fosters loyalty and brand advocacy.

Also, you should make yourself learn all the tips and tricks to really start to grow your business on Instagram. For that, there are some guiding principles to follow where necessary. Among the top tips available, you should try and unlock exclusive features like Professional Dashboard, as well as in-app ad creation and on-platform shopping tools. Do remember that you have access to new tools with an Instagram Business account.

You can try active engagement and ask your community to share how they're using your products by giving them a hashtag to add to their posts. For feed posts, use 3 or more hashtags that describe your business, product or service to reach people who may be interested in your business but are not even aware of its existence.

Just remember that Instagram is a vibrant and active place to be and you can get inspired there to try out various new things. You can follow accounts that inspire you and even tell their owners how much you like their work.

It is imperative that you engage directly with your followers by responding to comments and reactions. The ultimate aim is for them to get to know you and for you to familiarise yourself with what others are looking for or want.

This can help you build trust with new customers and encourage people to start conversations with your business.

By following these steps, you've established your Instagram business account and positioned yourself to leverage the platform's features for growth. Now, go ahead and craft a compelling profile that tells your brand story, captures attention, and drives meaningful interactions with your audience. Your Instagram journey has just begun, and the possibilities are endless! Do remember that Rome was not built in a day. Things will take time to show results, but that will happen only if you stay actively engaged with your Instagram business account. Do not just create it and allow it to languish.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 23:44 IST
