How to level up faster in BGMI: 5 simple tips to speed up your progress

Want to level up faster in BGMI? Check out these five simple tips for more experience points and quicker progression in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 07:18 IST
Master the game with these top 5 pro tips for leveling up quickly. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is full of action and excitement with players battling it out for that coveted chicken dinner. Winning can be tough, but let's not forget that having fun and earning experience points is just as important. Here are five easy tips for all BGMI players to level up faster:

1. Stay Alive Longer

The longer you stay in the game, the more experience points (EXP) you earn. Instead of getting into pointless fights or complicated strategies, find a safe place to land, gather Med Kits and Bandages, and focus on surviving as long as you can to earn valuable EXP.

2. Finish Progress Tasks

If you want to rank up, make sure you finish all your progress tasks. These missions are usually straightforward and can often be completed in a single day. Tasks like giving your buddy a like or sharing your achievements on social media are quick and easy ways to earn EXP.

3. Complete Daily Challenges

BGMI provides daily challenges that are also quite simple to complete. These challenges might involve logging in, spending some time in the game, or picking up helmets and vests in regular matches. Don't miss out on these easy EXP opportunities.

4. Play Classic Matches

If you want to level up fast, classic matches are the way to go. They give you more EXP compared to other game modes, and the longer you play, the more skill points you will earn. Choose maps like Erangel or Miramar for longer matches to maximize your EXP gain.

5. Use EXP Cards Wisely

EXP cards can be obtained through events or by completing RP tasks. You can also buy them in the Shop under the 'Treasures' section for 10 UC each. When activated, these cards double your EXP for an hour. Make the most of this boost by playing more classic matches during that time.

In short, the key to leveling up faster in BGMI is to stay alive, complete tasks and challenges, play classic matches, and use EXP cards wisely. Enjoy the game and watch your EXP soar.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 07:18 IST
