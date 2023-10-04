How to play BGMI like a pro - Beginners' guide: Check out amazing tips to win chicken dinner

Battlegrounds Mobile India has just started regaining its audience after a year-long ban in India. While the old players are back for the action, the new game upgrades, themes, rewards, and in-game items are attracting more players which is increasing the popularity of this Battle Royale game. The game provides a variety of options for a new player to start their training. However, new players should be aware of various things to get hold of the BGMI gameplay. To understand the game properly, check out this BGMI beginners' guide and start playing the game like a Pro.

BGMI beginners' tips:

Many new players struggle with the game controls, therefore, in the beginning, try to stay behind covers to protect yourself from getting killed early in the game. Cover also enables players to give time to recharge their health.

Keep an eye on the map asBGMI has a gaming zone that stays under the white circle. Make sure you stay inside the circle to avoid blue zones as they can drain your health drastically, especially during the last few minutes of the game.

For starters, get used to weapons like UMP 45, M 416, AKM, and other easy to find assault rifles to level up your killing potential and aiming streaks. Getting used to the gun and its recoil can take some time so must practice with different guns.

Land at low risk location to avoid early battles. Places like Stalber, Lipovka, Zarkhi, and others can help you avoid conflicts and it will also reduce the chances of you getting early in the game.

Lastly, practice in Arena training as it has various training modes from where you can refine your gameplay. The more you practice the more you will understand how the actual battle functions.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

