How to share Happy Holi 2023 Status for Facebook and Whatsapp

Happy Holi 2023 to everyone! Holi, the festival of colours is upon us and it is one of the biggest festivals in the country for people to enjoy in a most colourful way. Holi is associated with the legend of Prahlad and Holika, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil. People light bonfires to symbolize the burning of evil the night before Holi. On the auspicious day itself, people from all walks of life participate in the festivities and apply colour (gulaal) on each other.

Holi also presents an occasion for people to forgive each other, strengthen relationships and come together to celebrate with special food, sweets and drinks. So, forgive your past grievances and forge new relationships on this amazing day!

Here are some best wishes on the Holi which you can share with your loved ones or put as your status on WhatsApp, Facebook and more.

Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, Facebook and Whatsapp status

1. May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life in. Happy Holi!

2. Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours!

3. Hope God paints the canvas of your life with beautiful colours. Happy Holi to you and Family!

4. With water pistols, water balloons and a lot of colours, kickstart your celebrations of the festival of colours. Happy Holi.

5. Wishing you and your family success, happiness and prosperity this Holi and always! Have a colourful and joyous Holi!

6. Red for love, green for prosperity, orange for success and pink for happiness. May God Bless you and your family with all these colours, Happy Holi!