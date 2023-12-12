Icon
Home How To How to share WhatsApp status updates on Android and iPhone: A comprehensive guide

How to share WhatsApp status updates on Android and iPhone: A comprehensive guide

Learn the step-by-step process on how to share your WhatsApp status updates on both Android and iPhone devices.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 12 2023, 18:33 IST
Sharing your WhatsApp status updates to other apps like Facebook Stories can be a great way to connect with a wider audience and express yourself creatively. Here's a detailed guide on how to share your WhatsApp status with other apps on both Android and iPhone platforms.

Enabling Facebook account confirmation on WhatsApp

Before you can start sharing your WhatsApp status updates to Facebook Stories, you'll need to confirm your Facebook account on WhatsApp. Follow these steps to link your accounts:

1. Open WhatsApp on your device.

2. Navigate to “Settings”.

3. Tap on “Account”.

4. Select “Linked Accounts”.

5. Choose “Facebook” and follow the on-screen instructions to link your Facebook account.

Sharing WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories

Once your Facebook account is linked, you can easily share your WhatsApp status updates to Facebook Stories. Here's how you can do it on both Android and iPhone:

On Android:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the “Updates” tab.

2. Create a status update by tapping “My Status” under the Status header.

3. Tap “more” next to the status update you want to share.

4. Select “Share to Facebook”.

5. Tap “SHARE NOW” to post your status update to Facebook Stories.

On iPhone:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the “Updates” tab.

2. Tap “My Status” under the Status header.

3. When the status update you want to share plays, tap the “eye icon”.

4. Tap “more” and select “Share to Facebook”.

5. Tap “Share now” to post your status update to Facebook Stories.

Sharing WhatsApp status with other apps

Apart from Facebook Stories, you can also share your WhatsApp status updates to other apps on both Android and iPhone. Here's a step-by-step guide:

On Android:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the “Updates” tab.

2. Create a status update by tapping “My Status” under the Status header.

3. Tap “more” next to the status update you want to share.

4. Select “Share.”

5. Choose the app you want to share your status update to from the list.

On iPhone:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the “Updates” tab.

2. Tap “My Status” under the Status header.

3. When the status update you want to share plays, tap the “eye icon”.

4. Tap “more” and select “Share”.

5. Choose the app you want to share your status update to from the list.

By following these steps, you can seamlessly share your WhatsApp status updates not only to Facebook Stories but also to other apps, allowing you to reach a broader audience and engage with friends across different platforms.

Privacy Considerations

While sharing your status updates, be mindful of privacy settings. Review and adjust your privacy preferences in both WhatsApp and the respective apps you are sharing to, ensuring that you share content only with the intended audience.

In conclusion, leveraging the cross-platform sharing capabilities of WhatsApp allows you to express yourself creatively and connect with friends across various social media platforms. Whether it's Facebook Stories or other apps, sharing your status updates can enhance your online presence and keep your network updated with your latest moments.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 18:33 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Icon