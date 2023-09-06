Home How To How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location

How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location

Did you know that iPhone apps can keep track of your location? If not, and you don't want any app to track you, then know how to disable location sharing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 06 2023, 10:07 IST
top 5 smartphones to be launched
Know how to manage your location-sharing services on iPhone. (Pixabay)
top 5 smartphones to be launched
Know how to manage your location-sharing services on iPhone. (Pixabay)

Have you ever checked whether any of the iPhone apps that you have downloaded are tracking your location? Many of us just enable the location services and never actually look at what kind of data these apps may be getting. It is important to look at which app is tracking your location and take steps to prevent your sensitive data from being leaked. And for that, you must customize your location setting. The process might seem a bit time-consuming or daunting but, it can help you maintain your privacy as well as safety.

How to customize your location setting for iPhone and its apps

There are two ways in which you can manage your location settings one is by completely turning it off. However, this might affect your location tracking for apps like Google Maps. Secondly, you can disable location service for specific iPhone apps. Let's check out how it's done.

Disable location services:

Note that this setting will completely shut apps from tracking the location that you might need on a daily basis.

  1. First, go to your iPhone setting

2. Look for “Privacy and Security”

3. Then head towards “Location Services”

4. You'll see a green toggle on top of the screen, simply turn it off and all the location services will be restricted.

Disabling location services can also help save the device's battery and it will improve privacy and security, but it might affect your experience while using some apps

Customize location settings for specific apps:

This setting will allow you to turn off location tracking for specific apps on your iPhone. This way you'll not have to completely turn off the overall location settings. Know how to disable location tracking for apps.

1. Go to your iPhone's settings.

2. Find “Privacy & Security”

3. Open “Location services”

4. You will be presented with the list of apps you have on your iPhone 5. Now, turn off the toggle for apps you do not want to share location with.

Additionally, you can also customize your location tracking times as now iOS provide four option of when you want to be tracked such as Never, Ask Next Time or When I Share, While Using the App, Always, you can select any of the preferred options for each app on your iPhone.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 10:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game
BGMI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is new BGMI brand ambassador
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire launch U-turn! Know what’s happening to India rollout
Free Fire India
Get ready for action! Pre-registration opens for Free Fire India on Android

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets