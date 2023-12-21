Icon
Home How To How-to guide: Effortlessly create and manage YouTube Music playlists across your devices

How-to guide: Effortlessly create and manage YouTube Music playlists across your devices

Discover the seamless process of creating and managing YouTube Music playlists on various devices with this comprehensive how-to guide.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 20:16 IST
Icon
YouTube Music playlists
Learn the ropes of creating and editing YouTube Music playlists effortlessly across devices with our comprehensive how-to guide. Stay tuned to your favorite music videos seamlessly! (pixabay)
YouTube Music playlists
Learn the ropes of creating and editing YouTube Music playlists effortlessly across devices with our comprehensive how-to guide. Stay tuned to your favorite music videos seamlessly! (pixabay)

Christmas is fast approaching and everybody is busy making big plans about all the parties that they be attending or hosting and the music that is supposed to go side-by-side with the rest of the entertainment. And that is where you can turn to YouTube Music Playlists. Just create and forget. You can even collaborate on creating them. Managing YouTube Music playlists is a seamless process that ensures users never lose track of their favorite music videos. This feature is accessible across various devices, including computers, Android devices, and iPads/iPhones. In effect, it saves you a lot of time and effort as what you want is easily available all the time in one place that is accessible. No sweat, no delays.

On the computer, YouTube Music playlists are conveniently displayed on the Library tab of both the YouTube Music and YouTube apps. Users can also find their playlists in the sidebar for easy access. Additionally, trending playlists may be highlighted on the homepage of the YouTube Music app, providing users with curated and popular content.

For Android users, the playlists can be accessed through the Library tab on both the YouTube Music and YouTube apps. This streamlined integration ensures a consistent experience across platforms.

Similarly, iPad and iPhone users can find their playlists on the Library tab of both YouTube Music and YouTube apps. This cross-device accessibility ensures that playlists are readily available, regardless of the Apple device being used.

However, it's essential to note that certain content, such as made-for-kids content or artist detail pages, comes with restrictions. When viewing this type of content, the menu options differ. Users are unable to save such content to playlists, add it to their liked songs, or share it.

To create or edit a playlist, users can follow these steps:

1. Open the YouTube Music app on the desired device.

2. Navigate to the Library tab, where playlists are conveniently located.

3. To create a new playlist, select the "Create Playlist" option and follow the prompts to customize it.

4. To edit an existing playlist, simply select the desired playlist and choose the "Edit" option.

5. Add or remove songs from the playlist as desired, and save the changes.

YouTube Music playlists also have a collaborative feature. That means others are allowed to share, sort, add to, and edit the playlist before it is finalised. Do know that there is alimit to collaborative playlists as owner can deactivate the sharing link at any time.

So, what do you need to do to collaborate on a YouTube Music playlist?

Select the pencil icon to Edit playlist

Select Collaborate.

Select Collaborators can add songs and videos.

Invite collaborators to your playlist by sharing the link.

And in case you want to know how to delete a YouTube Music playlist, then here it is: Just find the playlist in your Library tab, tap More and then tap Delete.

By adhering to these steps, users can efficiently manage their playlists and enjoy a personalized music experience on YouTube Music across different devices.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 20:16 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony
Sony’s video game plans leaked by ransomware group
Online gaming
Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels
Fortnite
Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new
Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon