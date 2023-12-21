How-to guide: Effortlessly create and manage YouTube Music playlists across your devices

Christmas is fast approaching and everybody is busy making big plans about all the parties that they be attending or hosting and the music that is supposed to go side-by-side with the rest of the entertainment. And that is where you can turn to YouTube Music Playlists. Just create and forget. You can even collaborate on creating them. Managing YouTube Music playlists is a seamless process that ensures users never lose track of their favorite music videos. This feature is accessible across various devices, including computers, Android devices, and iPads/iPhones. In effect, it saves you a lot of time and effort as what you want is easily available all the time in one place that is accessible. No sweat, no delays.

On the computer, YouTube Music playlists are conveniently displayed on the Library tab of both the YouTube Music and YouTube apps. Users can also find their playlists in the sidebar for easy access. Additionally, trending playlists may be highlighted on the homepage of the YouTube Music app, providing users with curated and popular content.

For Android users, the playlists can be accessed through the Library tab on both the YouTube Music and YouTube apps. This streamlined integration ensures a consistent experience across platforms.

Similarly, iPad and iPhone users can find their playlists on the Library tab of both YouTube Music and YouTube apps. This cross-device accessibility ensures that playlists are readily available, regardless of the Apple device being used.

However, it's essential to note that certain content, such as made-for-kids content or artist detail pages, comes with restrictions. When viewing this type of content, the menu options differ. Users are unable to save such content to playlists, add it to their liked songs, or share it.

To create or edit a playlist, users can follow these steps:

1. Open the YouTube Music app on the desired device.

2. Navigate to the Library tab, where playlists are conveniently located.

3. To create a new playlist, select the "Create Playlist" option and follow the prompts to customize it.

4. To edit an existing playlist, simply select the desired playlist and choose the "Edit" option.

5. Add or remove songs from the playlist as desired, and save the changes.

YouTube Music playlists also have a collaborative feature. That means others are allowed to share, sort, add to, and edit the playlist before it is finalised. Do know that there is alimit to collaborative playlists as owner can deactivate the sharing link at any time.

So, what do you need to do to collaborate on a YouTube Music playlist?

Select the pencil icon to Edit playlist

Select Collaborate.

Select Collaborators can add songs and videos.

Invite collaborators to your playlist by sharing the link.

And in case you want to know how to delete a YouTube Music playlist, then here it is: Just find the playlist in your Library tab, tap More and then tap Delete.

By adhering to these steps, users can efficiently manage their playlists and enjoy a personalized music experience on YouTube Music across different devices.

