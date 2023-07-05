ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023 to be declared online today; Know where and how to check

It's a big day for all the aspiring chartered accountants of India. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Inter exam results 2023 today, July 5. As per reports, the results can be declared within a few hours and those who have given the exam will be able to check it as soon as it has been declared. The official website of ICAI will show the results and the marks of the aspirants. If you too are waiting for the results to come out, know where and how to check it.

The information about the result comes from an official ICAI notice that said, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in”.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023

The ICAI CA examination is the national-level test, conducted in three levels, to select chartered accountants. The three levels are CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final. The Inter and Final exams began on May 2 and ended on May 18, 2023, across the country at various exam centers.

Aspirants need not go to any third-party websites as the result can be easily accessed through the official portal itself. To check the results, students are advised to keep their login credentials and other details with themselves. They should also keep checking the official website for the declaration of the result. Once announced, they will be given a link on the main page through which they can directly check their marks.

There is a chance that the site can experience brief outages right after the exam result has been declared. In that case, simply wait for a little while and then try again.

How to check ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023

1. Go to the official website - www.icai.nic.in

2. Open the Inter or the Final tab, based on the exam that you appeared in.

3. Here, you will have to enter your registration number and roll number.

4. Once done, you can check your result.

5. It is advised that you download the result and keep both a soft copy and a hard copy along with you.