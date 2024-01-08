Icon
Home How To IIT JAM 2024 admit card to be released today! Know how to check and download online

IIT JAM 2024 admit card to be released today! Know how to check and download online

The IIT JAM admit card will be made live today on the official website of IIT Madras. Know how to download the admit card.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 08 2024, 14:24 IST
Icon
IIT JAM 2024
IIT JAM admit card to be released today! Check details here. (Pixabay)
IIT JAM 2024
IIT JAM admit card to be released today! Check details here. (Pixabay)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) will be conducting a Joint Admission Test (JAM) on February 11, 2024, for all the candidates who have applied for various courses in the university. IIT Madras is expected to release the IIT JAM 2024 examination admit card today, January 8, 2024, at their official website. If you are also appearing in the IIT JAM 2024 exam, then know about the exam and from where and how you can download the admit card online.

About IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2024

IIT Madras is conducting computer-based tests for various courses - biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). Although it's an online exam, candidates will have to reach the exam centre to appear for the exam. This year, IIT JAM 2024 will consist of three objective types of questions. One will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), the second section will consist of Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and lastly the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Therefore, students are advised to prepare accordingly.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Now, the IIT JAM 2024 admit card will be made live today at the official website of IIT Madras which is jam.iitm.ac.in. Candidates must keep their application number or registration number handy which may be asked as part of login details. Also, after the admit card is released, students may experience the site getting very slow and not being able to service your download request. This happens due to heavy load caused by too many people coming to the website in a very short time and servers cannot handle this added load. Therefore, you must be patient and keep trying to access your admit card, but give it a 10-minute gap after each attempt. Know how to download the IIT JAM 2024 admit card.

How to download the IIT JAM 2024 admit card

  • Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024 which is jam.iitm.ac.in
  • Users will be directed to the homepage, where you will find the JAM 2024 admit card link.
  • A new page will appear in front of you which will ask you to write your credentials such as date of birth, application number or registration number, etc. Therefore, keep all your details handy.
  • After logging in, the IIT JAM 2024 admit card will appear in front of you.
  • On the top right corner, click on the download button to save it on your computer or any device.
  • Make sure to take out a hard copy for future use.

Students appearing for IIT JAM 2024 must carry their admit card to the designated centre for verification purposes, otherwise, without the admit card you may not be allowed to enter the centre or take the exam. Therefore, keep your admit in a secure location and take the admit card at the date of the examination to avoid any inconvenience.

Also, read these top stories today:

A more innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape coming in India!

"The DoT is committed to ensure building a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape," an official release said. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

TN Makes Big Moves.

Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors, it said on Sunday. Check it all out here.

Reliance Data Centre in Chennai Soon.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said his firm Reliance in partnership with Brookfield will open a data centre in next week, marking entry into the fast-growing market. Know what it all entails. Dive in here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 14:24 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon