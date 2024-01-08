IIT JAM 2024 admit card to be released today! Know how to check and download online

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) will be conducting a Joint Admission Test (JAM) on February 11, 2024, for all the candidates who have applied for various courses in the university. IIT Madras is expected to release the IIT JAM 2024 examination admit card today, January 8, 2024, at their official website. If you are also appearing in the IIT JAM 2024 exam, then know about the exam and from where and how you can download the admit card online.

About IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2024

IIT Madras is conducting computer-based tests for various courses - biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). Although it's an online exam, candidates will have to reach the exam centre to appear for the exam. This year, IIT JAM 2024 will consist of three objective types of questions. One will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), the second section will consist of Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and lastly the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Therefore, students are advised to prepare accordingly.

Now, the IIT JAM 2024 admit card will be made live today at the official website of IIT Madras which is jam.iitm.ac.in. Candidates must keep their application number or registration number handy which may be asked as part of login details. Also, after the admit card is released, students may experience the site getting very slow and not being able to service your download request. This happens due to heavy load caused by too many people coming to the website in a very short time and servers cannot handle this added load. Therefore, you must be patient and keep trying to access your admit card, but give it a 10-minute gap after each attempt. Know how to download the IIT JAM 2024 admit card.

How to download the IIT JAM 2024 admit card

Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2024 which is jam.iitm.ac.in

Users will be directed to the homepage, where you will find the JAM 2024 admit card link.

A new page will appear in front of you which will ask you to write your credentials such as date of birth, application number or registration number, etc. Therefore, keep all your details handy.

After logging in, the IIT JAM 2024 admit card will appear in front of you.

On the top right corner, click on the download button to save it on your computer or any device.

Make sure to take out a hard copy for future use.

Students appearing for IIT JAM 2024 must carry their admit card to the designated centre for verification purposes, otherwise, without the admit card you may not be allowed to enter the centre or take the exam. Therefore, keep your admit in a secure location and take the admit card at the date of the examination to avoid any inconvenience.

