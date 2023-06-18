IIT JEE Advanced 2023 results announced; Steps to check scorecard online

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, on June 18th. Aspirants can now access their scores by visiting the official exam website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The announcement made by IIT Guwahati includes the category-wise JEE Advanced cut-off marks, the names of the all India toppers, their respective scores, and the release of the final answer key, which is available for download on jeeadv.ac.in.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the JEE Advanced 2023 Result:

1. Go to the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on the "JEE Advanced 2023 Result" link available on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

4. Verify your result and download the page.

5. It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates who have successfully passed the JEE Advanced examination can now proceed to participate in the JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counseling process to secure their desired engineering seats. Comprehensive details regarding the counseling process have been shared on josaa.nic.in.

This year's JEE Advanced examination witnessed an impressive attendance rate of 95%, with a total of 180,226 individuals registering for the test. The JEE Advanced result is calculated based on the combined scores obtained in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates will be assigned ranks based on their JEE Advanced scores, which are evaluated out of a maximum of 360 marks.

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination took place on June 4, 2023, with two shifts. Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The response sheets were made available on the website on June 9, 2023. Subsequently, the answer key was released on June 11, 2023. Candidates were given until June 12, 2023, to raise any objections.