In shocking Trello data leak, 15 mn users' details posted on the dark web

Trello users have become the latest victims of a data breach. In a shocking Trello data leak, about 15 million users' details were posted on the dark web sparking panic.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
January 24, 2024
Trello data leak: Users' details were leaked on the dark web even though Trello is saying it has not really happened.
Trello data leak: Users' details were leaked on the dark web even though Trello is saying it has not really happened. Check details here. (Trello)

In a shocking event, Trello users have become the latest victims of a massive data breach where the hacker accessed a huge number of users' data containing information such as emails, usernames, full names and other credentials. Trello is a widely used platform by organisations due to its project and task management capabilities, however, the data breach is concerning as the Trello data leak could lead to a massive cyber attack on companies and their employees. Check what happened in this most recent cybercrime.

Trello data breached: User data at risk

According to an X post by HackManac, about 15,115,516 Trello user records went on sale after the platform was allegedly breached by a cybercriminal. The post said, “The cybercriminal, who goes by the name 'emo,' claims that the database includes data such as emails, usernames, full names, and other account information.” The claims of this post were confirmed by Have I Been Pwned which said, “In January 2024, data was scraped from Trello and posted for sale on a popular hacking forum.”

Forbes reported that the hacker is inviting interested people to access or buy the data of the Trello users and asking them to contact via the Telegram messaging service. Trello spokesperson notified that they are investigating the claims made by the hacker, however, they believe that the hacker is making a false claims and the leaked data is just the compilation of publicly available information. Trello also said that the hacker does have unauthorized access, but it also asked users to stay cautious and vigilant as the investigation is still ongoing.

How users can stay safe if such data breaches occur?

The very first thing users should do is change their credentials and create a strong password that no one can crack. Also, the password should never be used for two separate platforms. Such phishing attacks could happen at any moment without your knowledge, therefore, always stay in touch with your account holder and make calls directly from the website information. Also, do not share your personal information with anyone on call as it could be a scammer as well. Be vigilant about how to act and take corrective action if such scams or cyber attacks occur in your organization or on you.

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 09:59 IST
