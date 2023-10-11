IND vs AFG World Cup live score and streaming: When, where to watch ODI match online

IND vs AFG World Cup live score and streaming: With a dominating victory against Australia in the first match, India's journey is off to a good start in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The victory becomes even more important in terms of form and confidence as Australia is one of the favourites for this World Cup. Former skipper Virat Kohli hit a brilliant 85, while KL Rahul also stepped up with a 97-run knock, contributing to India's 6-wicket win over the Aussies.

Now, the Men in Blue face Afghanistan in their 2nd World Cup match today, October 11. If you wish to watch the match from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can catch the live score and watch the match online.

IND vs AFG World Cup live score and streaming: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between India and Afghanistan will take place today, October 11. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs AFG World Cup live score and streaming: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The India vs Afghanistan match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in Delhi. The World Cup ODI encounter between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

IND vs AFG World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch match online

The India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more.

While streaming the match is free on mobile devices, you will need a subscription to the service if you wish to watch it on other devices, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

