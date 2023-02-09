IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Live Streaming Today: When and Where to watch Border Gavaskar Trophy Online

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Live Streaming Today: After months of playing ODIs and T20Is, the men in blue have once again donned their white kits to take on the number 1 Test team in the world, Australia. India and Australia will be playing the first match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy today, February 9. The series first began in 1996 and ever since has been one of the most exciting series that has given the fans many memorable moments to cherish. India is the current holder of the trophy and has also created a record of winning the trophy three times in a row, which can become four during this series, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Australia would also want revenge and has brought a very strong squad to India, with Pat Cummins at the helm. The game is set to be very exciting and you should not be missing out on it. Find out when and where to watch the match online.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023: When to watch

The first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia will take place today, February 09, 2023. The match will start at 9:30 AM. The toss for the game will take place at 09:00 AM.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023: Venue of the game

The first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia is being held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023: How to watch on TV

The first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia will air on Star Sports Network in India.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 live streaming details

If you prefer to watch the game on your smartphone or laptop and are wondering “where to watch India vs Australia test match online”, then don't worry. You can keep up with the game even on the go because the match is being live streamed by Disney+ Hotstar.