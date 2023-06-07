IND vs AUS 2023 WTC Final Live streaming: When, where to watch match online

India vs Australia 2023 WTC Final Live Streaming: India and Australia are set to battle it out for the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Trophy. Australia come into this match with 2 defeats, 2 draws, and 1 win in their last 5 matches, while India have won 3 out of their last 5 encounters. Both India and Australia, led by skippers Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins respectively, will be looking to take this prestigious trophy home.

If you're looking to catch all the action of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia, know when, and where you can watch it live online.

Where will India vs Australia 2023 WTC Final be played?

The match will be hosted at the Kia Oval, popularly known as the Oval, in London, United Kingdom. The match between India and Australia will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. At the Oval, India have played 14 matches in total, in which they have won 2, lost 3, and drawn 7. On the other hand, Australia have played 34 matches at this iconic stadium and won 7, lost 14, and drawn 14.

When will India vs Australia 2023 WTC Final be played?

India vs Australia 2023 WTC Final Streaming will begin today, June 7 at 3:00 PM IST and will go on till June 11. Cricket fans can catch all the action of India vs Australia WTC Final Streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports channels. The Disney+ Hotstar app is available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and even in the web version and you will need a subscription to have the best experience.

India vs Australia 2023 WTC Final Live Streaming

India vs Australia WTC Final will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.