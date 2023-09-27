IND vs AUS ODI live score and streaming: When, where to watch India vs Australia match online

IND vs AUS ODI live score and streaming. The Australia Tour of India has been disappointing for the Aussies so far, with consecutive losses in ODI matches against India. As a result, the Men in Blue lead the 3-match ODI series by 2-0, and will certainly aim to whitewash the series with a win in today's encounter. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill played a starring role in the last match as India beat Australia by 99 runs through the DLS method. David Warner's half-century went in vain as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja tore apart the Australian team with 3 wickets each.

Winning this ODI series could be the perfect boost needed before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup kicks off on October 5.

If you wish to catch all the action of the India vs AUS 3rd ODI from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will India vs Australia ODI be played?

The match will be hosted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, also known as the Khandheri Cricket Stadium in Rajkot. The 3rd ODI match between India and Australia will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will India vs Australia ODI be played?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia ODI will begin today, September 27. The toss has already taken place at 1:30 PM IST and Australia have decided to bat first. The match kicks off at 1:30 PM IST, being the final encounter in the 3-match ODI series. The ODI encounter between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Sports 18 channels - Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD.

India vs Australia ODI live streaming: How to watch the match online

Apart from the Sports 18 broadcast, you can also catch all the action of the India vs Australia ODI live online on streaming platforms. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

