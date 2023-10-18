Icon
IND vs BAN live score and streaming: When, where to watch World Cup ODI match online

IND vs BAN live score and streaming: India take on Bangladesh in the latest encounter of the ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup. Know when and where to catch the live score and watch all the action of the IND vs BAN match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 20:42 IST
Watch the IND vs BAN World Cup match online. Know live streaming details. (PTI)
Watch the IND vs BAN World Cup match online. Know live streaming details. (PTI)

IND vs BAN World Cup live score and streaming: The Men in Blue have had an extremely strong start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, winning all of their matches so far. Having the home advantage this time around, India have defeated Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, and are now set to face off against Bangladesh, who are winless in their last two games. Rohit Sharma has been a standout in the last couple of matches, contributing to the victories.

If you wish to watch the India vs Bangladesh ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can catch the live score and watch it online.

IND vs BAN World Cup live score and streaming: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh will take place tomorrow, October 19. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs BAN World Cup live score and streaming: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The India vs Bangladesh match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. The World Cup ODI encounter between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

IND vs BAN World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch match online

The India vs Bangladesh ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more.

While streaming the match is free on mobile devices, you will need a subscription to the service if you wish to watch it on other devices, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 20:42 IST
    Icon