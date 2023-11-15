IND vs NZ World Cup Semi-final LIVE: When, where to watch match online

IND vs NZ World Cup semi-final LIVE: After a perfect run through the initial matches, India have entered the semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Having played 9 games and winning them all, the Men in Blue are one of the favourites to win this year's tournament, taking full benefit of the home advantage. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah have been the standout players of the Indian team. Sanding in their way is a faltering New Zealand side that has won just one of their last five matches. However, they will be looking to set things right against India.

If you wish to watch the India vs New Zealand ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Semi-final match from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can catch the live score and watch it online.

IND vs NZ World Cup LIVE: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's first semi-final between India and New Zealand will take place today, November 15. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs NZ World Cup LIVE: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The India vs New Zealand match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The World Cup ODI encounter between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

IND vs NZ World Cup LIVE: Where to watch match online

The India vs New Zealand ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more.

While streaming the match is free on mobile devices, you will need a subscription to the service if you wish to watch it on other devices, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.