IND vs PAK ODI live streaming: When, where to watch India-Pakistan Asia Cup match online

IND vs PAK ODI live streaming: India face Pakistan in yet another encounter soon. Know when, and where you can watch the Asia Cup match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 06 2023, 17:18 IST
India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming
India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming: Catch all the action of the Asia Cup encounter online. (ANI )
India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming
India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming: Catch all the action of the Asia Cup encounter online. (ANI )

India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming: The Men in Blue had a torrid time against Pakistan during their last encounter in the Asia Cup on September 2. While the match ended with no definite result, the Indian batsmen struggled against Pakistan's bowling unit, with skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer all getting out cheaply. Fortunately, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya salvaged the match for the Men in Blue, with over 80 runs scored by each. In total, Pakistan had a total of 266 runs to chase. However, rain played spoilsport and the match ended with no result.

Both India and Pakistan will be hoping to win the Group A ODI match, which is all set to take place soon. Know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will the India vs Pakistan ODI be played?

The match will be hosted at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will the India vs Pakistan ODI be played?

India vs Pakistan ODI Streaming will be broadcast on Sunday, September 10 at 3:00 PM IST. The match toss will be taking place an hour before at 2:30 PM IST. India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming is available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Cricket fans can catch all the action of the India vs Pakistan ODI streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports channels. The regional-language channels of Star Sports will also be broadcasting this encounter.

India vs Pakistan ODI Live Streaming: Watch the Asia Cup match online

India vs Pakistan ODI will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher-priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 17:17 IST
