IND vs PAK ODI Live streaming: When, where to watch this fierce Asia Cup encounter online

India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming: Fierce rivals India and Pakistan are all set to meet again for an exciting encounter, this time in the Asia Cup 2023 that is being held from August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma and his team will be hoping to win the Asia Cup based on their good history in this competition, but they face strong opposition from last year's winners Sri Lanka, and runners-up Pakistan.

Both India and Pakistan will be hoping to win the ODI match, which is all set to take place soon. Know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will the India vs Pakistan ODI be played?

The match will be hosted at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will the India vs Pakistan ODI be played?

India vs Pakistan ODI Streaming will be broadcast on September 2 at 3:00 PM IST. India vs Pakistan ODI Live Streaming is available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Cricket fans can catch all the action of the India vs Pakistan ODI streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports channels. The regional-language channels of Star Sports will also be broadcasting this encounter.

Announcing the match, the official account of Star Sports India posted on X, “Great rivalries demand great resilience & IND v PAK is the #GreatestRivalry there ever could be. So raise your flags up high and come cheer for the #MenInBlue.”

India vs Pakistan ODI Live streaming: Watch Asia Cup match online

India vs Pakistan ODI will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher-priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel.