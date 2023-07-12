IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: While Ashes is the talk of the town due to the last moment comeback by England which keeps the series alive, another exciting series is beginning today, July 12. India has traveled to the West Indies and will be playing 2 test matches, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is. The first test match begins today, and both teams, after their recent disappointing performances, will be keen on picking up the momentum. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed Dream11 team today below.

The last outing for India ended in a heavy 209-run defeat against Australia in the WTC 2023 Final. On the other hand, West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 after losing to Scotland. One particular highlight for Team India will be Yashasvi Jaiswal, who, after a tremendous season in the 2023 IPL, will be making his international debut in the first test.

IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Time, venue, and pitch report

The first test match between India and West Indies will begin tonight, July 12, at 7:30 PM IST. The match will continue from July 12 to July 17. The game will be played at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica, West Indies.

The pitch at Windsor Park has something for everyone. Pacers are usually successful on day one, the next two days help the batsmen as the pitch loses some of the pace. Finally, in the last two days, the pitch gets slower and offers a turn and it gives a big advantage to spinners. Toss does not seem to have a big effect on the result.

IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph & Kemar Roach

IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: High-value players

India: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Ashwin can play crucial innings for their team.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kraigg Brathwaite, and Kemar Roach can come in handy and showcase impactful innings.