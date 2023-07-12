Home How To IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 12 2023, 17:42 IST
Virat Kohli
IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your fantasy cricket team for India vs West Indies 1st Test match. (AP)
Virat Kohli
IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your fantasy cricket team for India vs West Indies 1st Test match. (AP)

IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: While Ashes is the talk of the town due to the last moment comeback by England which keeps the series alive, another exciting series is beginning today, July 12. India has traveled to the West Indies and will be playing 2 test matches, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is. The first test match begins today, and both teams, after their recent disappointing performances, will be keen on picking up the momentum. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed Dream11 team today below.

The last outing for India ended in a heavy 209-run defeat against Australia in the WTC 2023 Final. On the other hand, West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 after losing to Scotland. One particular highlight for Team India will be Yashasvi Jaiswal, who, after a tremendous season in the 2023 IPL, will be making his international debut in the first test.

IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Time, venue, and pitch report

The first test match between India and West Indies will begin tonight, July 12, at 7:30 PM IST. The match will continue from July 12 to July 17. The game will be played at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica, West Indies.

The pitch at Windsor Park has something for everyone. Pacers are usually successful on day one, the next two days help the batsmen as the pitch loses some of the pace. Finally, in the last two days, the pitch gets slower and offers a turn and it gives a big advantage to spinners. Toss does not seem to have a big effect on the result.

IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph & Kemar Roach

IND vs WI 1st Test Dream11 prediction: High-value players

India: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Ashwin can play crucial innings for their team.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kraigg Brathwaite, and Kemar Roach can come in handy and showcase impactful innings.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 17:42 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets