IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 18:37 IST
IND vs WI
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your fantasy cricket team for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match. (BCCI Twitter)
IND vs WI
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your fantasy cricket team for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match. (BCCI Twitter)

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: After winning the test series with ease, India also managed to dominate the first of three ODIs against West Indies. And now, it is crucial for the hosts to bring their best performance today if they want to salvage the series. One more loss and the ODI series will also belong to the men in blue. With such high pressure, any player can shine and any one of them can crumble. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed Dream11 team today.

In the previous match, Ishan Kishan's stellar batting efforts and crafty bowling by Kuldeep Yadav, accompanied by an all-rounder performance by Ravindra Jadeja became the decider for the match. On the other side, Shai Hope and G Motie also displayed good performance but it was not enough to help the Caribbean side to win the game.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Time, venue, and pitch report

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Streaming will begin today, July 29. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados.

The pitch at Kensington Oval is a pace-friendly pitch with enough support for swing bowling. Batsmen should be prepared to fight bullets on this ground. Things get even more interesting at the end of the innings when reverse swing comes into play as well. Teams generally choose to bowl first after winning the toss, and the average first innings score here is 205.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, KL Yadav

WI: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope (C/WK), A Athanaze, G Motie, Y Cariah, DC Drakes, Jayden Seales

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: High-value players

India: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav can be crucial players today.

WI: Shai Hope, A Athanaze, and G Motie have the potential to display match-winning performance today.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 18:36 IST
